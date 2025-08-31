Homeland Security Offers $110M in Security Grants for Faith-Based Organizations

In the wake of the devastating and deadly shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is taking action to prevent similar tragedies.

Advertisement

DHS announced both on X and in a press release Friday that it would be providing funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help secure faith-based entities in America. The announcement followed the Wednesday mass shooting by a transgender criminal at Annunciation Catholic School, which left two young kids dead and more than a dozen injured.

The DHS X post explained, “All Americans should be able to practice their religion without fear of terrorism or violence.” Indeed, the Founding Fathers considered freedom of religion such a sacred right that it is enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution, at the head of the Bill of Rights.

Therefore, DHS continued, “Under the leadership of President Trump and [Secretary Kristi]Noem, DHS is awarding $110 million to more than 600 faith-based organizations and other nonprofits across the U.S. to help protect houses of worship.”

Read Also: Antisemitism Doesn’t Pay: Cornell U Makes Big Cutbacks After Fed Funding Loss

FEMA is an unconstitutional agency, but if it is going to exist, at the least it should be channeling taxpayer money to worthy causes, like this one. DHS elucidated, “This funding, administered through FEMA’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, may be used on security enhancements, like security cameras, additional warning and alert systems, gates and lighting, access control systems and training programs for staff.”

Advertisement

The DHS press release said that the money will go to a “diverse array of organizations, including Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jewish affiliated institutions.” Of course, what we know is that Jews and Christians are usually the targets of anti-religious violence and that Muslims are often part of the problem, but there it is.

An unnamed DHS official stated, “Whether they pray in a church, a mosque or a synagogue, all Americans should be able to practice their religion without fear of terrorism and violence.”

The official added, “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS is laser-focused on ensuring the safety of the American people. Instead of using grant money to fund climate change initiatives and political pet projects, we are using this money to protect American communities—especially places where people gather in prayer.”

Concerns arose this week over anti-religious violence because of the shooting in Minnesota. Robert “Robin” Westman, an anti-Israel, anti-Christian, anti-Trump “transgender,” murdered two young kids and injured 17 other people, mostly children, when he shot through the stained glass windows of the chapel of a Minneapolis Catholic school. Westman wrote on his gun “Kill Donald Trump,” “6 million wasn’t enough” (a Holocaust reference), and “Israel Must Fall.” His manifestoreportedly included his aspiration to target the Catholic Church explicitly too, labeling it as “payback.”

Advertisement

Unlike Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose administration reportedly denied Catholic schools’ requests for security funding, the Trump administration is stepping up to defend the security of religious churches and organizations.

Here at PJ Media we know that religious freedom must be protected. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!