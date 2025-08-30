Antisemitism Doesn’t Pay: Cornell U Makes Big Cutbacks After Fed Funding Loss

Cornell University encouraged its staff and students to hate Israel and fixate on skin color, and after the Trump administration froze a billion dollars in funding, the university is feeling the pain. And yes, I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

In an Aug. 22 message from Cornell leadership, including President Michael I. Kotlikoff, the university informed its community, “Cornell faces acute fiscal pressures arising from a number of factors.” It specifically mentioned federal changes. Of course, the university could fix this issue by rejecting rabid antisemitism and woke diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, but it prefers to make cuts and air grievances as if it were owed our taxpayer money while indoctrinating the next generation.

The message whined, “Contractions in government funding, the marked growth of our staff, increases in employment costs and other expenses, significant legal and regulatory expenses, clinical reimbursement pressures at Weill Cornell Medicine, and an uncertain and unprecedented federal landscape have combined to make significant changes necessary in our operations and budget.”

Therefore, while Cornell doesn’t want to change its ideology at all, it does have to change something. “Urgent action is necessary, both to reduce costs immediately and to correct our course over time — achieving an institutional structure that enables us to balance our budgets over the long term,” the university stated.

This includes hiring restrictions and budget reductions across university departments and facilities. The Cornell leaders also rambled about “reimagin[ing] our university-wide operations and permanently reduce costs across our campuses, colleges, and units,” which includes “an institutional analysis of our entire budgetary structure.”

This, the university vaguely stated, “means centralizing some functions that are duplicated in colleges and units, while retaining those components that are necessary.” I would argue none of Cornell is necessary, but then again I’m not a fan of what are now effectively neo-Nazi, Marxist propaganda mills.

The message went on:

Reducing costs will mean reconsidering how we handle all of our processes, from procurement to technology, and rethinking, in fundamental ways, how we allocate our resources. It will also, inevitably, mean reducing our workforce — a painful prospect for a community like ours, with a strong sense of shared identity and purpose…We anticipate that the careful work of planning and analysis will be completed this fall, with reports and phased implementation of restructuring beginning late in this calendar year and continuing into 2026.

Again, Cornell ought to be considering how to implement actual ideological reform if it truly wanted federal funding to return. Instead, it is trying to figure out how to get by without acknowledging any fault or bias.

Cornell pontificated, “These changes will be difficult for our community but are vital for our future.” Unlike rejecting racist DEI and antisemitism, apparently. The university renamed its DEI office, but remained as woke as ever. In which case, it is likely to continue to illustrate the dictum that if you go woke, you go broke.

