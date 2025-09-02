Trump: Mexico Is ‘Scared’ to Let U.S. Troops Clean Up Cartels

A conservative White House correspondent says Donald Trump told her he is willing to send American troops to fight Mexican cartels, but that the president of Mexico turned down the offer out of fear.

Advertisement

On the one hand, countries don’t usually invite troops from other nations into their territory. On the other hand, Mexico is basically run by criminal cartels, and the Mexican government either can’t or won’t take them on. The Daily Caller’s White House correspondent, Reagan Reese, announced Tuesday that Trump said the Mexican president was “scared” to allow America to take on the cartels.

Reese provided a partial transcript of her conversation with Trump. “So I like the President very much,” Trump said, referring to Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum. “I think she’s a terrific woman. She’s actually an amazing woman in some, in certain ways, very elegant, beautiful. But Mexico is run by the cartels. It’s run by the cartels.”

Trump added what he has said before: “I’ve offered to send in the [U.S.] military, and she doesn’t want us to do that.” Reese asked, “Why?” “Because she’s scared,” Trump confidently insisted. “She’s very scared.”

Read Also: Homeland Security Offers $110M in Security Grants for Faith-Based Organizations

In February, the Trump-Rubio State Department designated eight international cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs). “The intent of designating these cartels and transnational organizations as terrorists is to protect our nation, the American people, and our hemisphere,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained. “That means stopping the campaigns of violence and terror by these vicious groups both in the United States and internationally. These designations provide law enforcement additional tools to stop these groups.”

Advertisement

The newly reported comments match Trump’s previously expressed sentiments in May when the president told reporters that Sheinbaum had rejected his offer of military aid to take down the cartels. “And I think she’s a lovely woman. The president of Mexico is a lovely woman, but she is so afraid of the cartels that she can’t even think straight,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Read Also: Trump to Give Giuliani Presidential Medal of Freedom

Sheinbaum at the time tried to frame her refusal as one meant to protect the sovereignty of Mexico, even though that seems to be completely gone given that Mexico has for years been controlled by cartels and overwhelmed by millions of illegals from other countries trying to reach the United States. “He said, ‘How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States military come in and help you.’ And you know what I said to him? ‘No, President Trump.’ Sovereignty is not for sale. Sovereignty is loved and defended,” Sheinbaum asserted.

The illegal drug trafficking industry continues to kill Americans and Mexicans. Mexico Daily Post stated this year:

There is no place in Mexico where drug trafficking doesn’t have a presence. According to the DEA’s recent National Drug Threat Assessment, at least seven cartels are vying for control of the country: the Sinaloa Cartel, Jalisco New Generation, Cartel del Noreste, Nueva Familia Michoacana, La Familia Michoacana, Cárteles Unidos, and Cartel del Golfo.

Advertisement

The terrorist cartels victimize Americans and Mexicans alike, and operate in both countries. Action is urgently needed.

Here at PJ Media, we know that you want honest news without a woke slant. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!