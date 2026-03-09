Khamenei’s Son Is the New Supreme Leader of Iran

Murderous Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s son has succeeded his father, and we can only hope fervently that he will soon follow his father to eternal punishment.

The news that Iran's Assembly of Experts named Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader of Iran appeared on Iranian state media Sunday afternoon, as relayed by the Jerusalem Post. Mojtaba was only a mid-ranking Islamic cleric before now, according to the Israeli outlet, but as the son of the decades-long dictator of the nation he had many powerful ties, including to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the terrorist group that acts as the government’s enforcers and helps orchestrate overseas terrorism. Israel has vowed to eliminate any supreme leader of Iran going forward.

Notably, it was the IRGC that slaughtered 40,000+ protesters in Iran during the recent mass protests against the Islamic regime. The new boss is the same as the old boss.

The Jerusalem Post explained:

Although Iran's ruling ideology frowns on the principle of hereditary succession, he has a powerful following within the IRGC, including close ties to IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi, former head of IRGC intelligence Hossein Taeb, and political figures, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as well as his dead father's still-influential office.

The clerical council member Ayatollah Hosseinali Eshkevari pronounced earlier on March 8 that the new supreme leader would have the name of Khamenei like the recently eliminated one.

In a video shared on state media, Eshkevari also stated, “With the majority of votes, the person who will continue the path of Imam Khomeini and the path of the martyr Imam Khamenei has been chosen. The name of Khamenei will continue. The vote has been cast and will be announced soon.”

The Jerusalem Post noted that the Iranian leaders continue to fear the U.S.-Israeli strikes that have already thinned their ranks:

The assembly met on Thursday, the majority online, to discuss the appointment after “heavy pressure” from the IRGC to appoint Khamenei, but delayed the announcement until Sunday. The announcement was reportedly delayed over security fears that Khamenei could be targeted, The New York Times noted, citing unnamed officials.

Hopefully Israel and the U.S. will in fact track Khamenei 2.0 down as quickly as possible. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) certainly has that intention.

An official IDF post in Persian/Farsi warned, based on a Grok translation, “After neutralizing the tyrant Khamenei, the terrorist regime of Iran is attempting to rebuild itself and select a new leader. Iran's Assembly of Experts, which has not convened for decades, will soon gather in the city of Qom.”

No matter where the cowardly butchers hide, they cannot evade justice forever, as Ali Khamenei could not. The IDF declared bluntly, “We want to tell you that the hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue every successor and every person who seeks to appoint a successor. We warn all those who intend to participate in the successor selection meeting that we will not hesitate to target you either. This is a warning!”

May the God of Israel grant them success, for without regime change, Israelis, Americans, and Persians remain in danger.

