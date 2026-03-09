NYC Terrorists Made Pro-ISIS Statements

The two young Muslims who threw improvised explosive devices into a crowd of protesters in New York City reportedly made statements in favor of one of the most infamous Islamic terrorist groups.

Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi are confirmed as the suspects, according to Fox News, and at least one of them — though the outlet did not say which — has made statements supporting ISIS. And let’s be honest, it is not exactly shocking that two Muslim jihadis would be completely in sympathy with other Muslim jihadis. Fortunately, however, the IED attack in New York failed to injure anyone. If the IEDs had gone off, they could’ve caused a lot of damage, as they were loaded with nails.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported on Sunday afternoon, “Per three federal law enforcement sources, the two suspects arrested by NYPD for throwing an IED after yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ at a protest in NYC yesterday are both believed to be U.S. citizens. Emir Balat & Ibrahim Kayumi are in custody & NYPD confirms it was a real IED.”

He continued with the key bombshell:

NBC reporting one of the suspects made a reference to ISIS while speaking to law enforcement and FBI is now looking into it as potential terrorism.

Melugin subsequently added another interesting piece of information, which was, “I’m told by federal law enforcement sources that New York City IED suspect EMIR BALAT’s parents are both from Turkey & were naturalized into US citizens in 2017, while IBRAHIM KAYUMI’s parents are both from Afghanistan. Mom naturalized in 2009, dad naturalized in 2004.”

We have a serious problem in this country, not only with illegal aliens but also with their “anchor babies” and aliens naturalized with undue haste or mass amnesty. Kayumi and Balat are citizens, but for how long? Were they “anchor babies” or were they naturalized more recently, like Balat’s parents? And did they go through a rigorous vetting process or barely any at all? This is what a broken immigration system looks like. Who knows how many individuals with terrorist ties have come into our country over the years, at least 18,000 under Joe Biden alone.

You can watch a clip purportedly of the failed terrorist attack below. It is difficult to hear clearly what the attempted jihadi yells as he hurls the smoking device — he certainly shouts something — but you can hear a man who seems to be the individual filming the clip saying afterwards that it sounded like “Allahu Akbar” to him.

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton reported on Monday about the two IED suspects:

Investigators are looking at their past travel to Turkey and potential other locations known as terror training grounds. Investigators searched their homes Newtown, PA (Kayumi's home) and Langhorne, PA (Balat's home) and I'm told other people were taken into custody -- (note: NOT arrested).

This is a developing story, and we here at PJ Media will publish more information as it becomes available. No doubt we will discover quite a few things that the leftist media would prefer to keep suppressed.

