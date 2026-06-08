What Happened to Spencer Pratt Is Why the Supreme Court Decision on Election DAY Is Key

Spencer Pratt's underdog campaign for Los Angeles mayor is now in limbo. After being in a solid second spot since Election Day Tuesday, Pratt fell to third place behind the two communists who teamed up to elbow the native Angeleno out of the race. As of this writing, Pratt's second-place standing has been eclipsed by Nithya Raman, a far-left city councilwoman. Mayor Karen Bass has won more than 34.68% of the vote and the right to go to the November election and face the runner-up.

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The races for L.A. mayor and California governor aren't over yet. Indeed, the rules say the all mail-in votes, postmarked by the government union worker at the Post Office, have to be received by an election official within one week after Election Day and until July 6 when the election must be certified.

There's early voting, late voting, no signature matches, no voter ID.

What does Election Day mean anyway?

Washington State's ridiculous election rules allow mail-in votes to be cured (changed) 21 days after Election Day — and voters are even given early voting privileges. Mississippi, like many other states, changed its voting rules during COVID-19 to give people who were stuck "working" at home, making sourdough bread, and binging Netflix even more time to devote to their voting. Mississippi grants its citizens up to five days after Election Day to get their ballots in. Some states require postmarks and others do not. It's a damned free-for-all. The entire enterprise mocks the sanctity of Election Day.

It's for these reasons that the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of Watson v. Republican National Committee will be welcomed when it's expected to be announced on Thursday.

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The case stems from Mississippi's election law change during COVID in 2020. The new law extended the time ballots could trickle to five days after Election Day, provided the Post Office gave it the Election Day postmark. The Republican National Committee and Libertarian Party sued, contending that extending Election Day was contrary to the U.S. Constitution.

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The Constitution sets forth Election Day as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The Constitution sets forth the time, but states choose the place and manner of elections.

In the Supreme Court case's oral arguments in March, several justices mentioned that these extended election days cause mistrust of the process among voters. A person who looks to have won on election night suddenly becomes an also-ran within four days. Better to know on election night and rip off the bandage than slow roll the count.

On Sunday, Raman slid into second place with 27.1% of the vote, eclipsing Pratt's 26.7% with 80% of the vote counted. Pratt says it's not over yet. He reminded Angelenos that the vote isn't certified until July 6.

Remember everyone…we are still in the lead, and we’ve got allllllll the way til July 6th to keep counting. They’re not the only ones who know where to find votes 😉 pic.twitter.com/rqgIcwUtGZ — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 7, 2026

Raman previously endorsed Bass for mayor and then quickly became a candidate herself when she was pressured to enter the race to ice out the surprisingly surging Pratt from the top two primary.

How fringe is Raman? She campaigned with the Jew hating, Al-Qaida-loving, leftist podcaster Hasan Piker, who said the U.S. deserved 9/11. Wow.

To my fellow Angelenos who want change, and are considering voting for Nithya Raman, I can assure you, she is not fit for the job, and she has no path to victory. A vote for Nithya is a vote for Karen Bass. I am ready to earn your vote and make LA feel safe for all. pic.twitter.com/qfnbS9qH4P — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 1, 2026

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When someone this whack gets more votes than the guy who wants to fix the things that scare sentient Angelenos, it looks suspicious.

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Late last week, one large tranche of votes included NOT ONE Pratt vote; it looks rigged. The local election officials say it was a glitch and that the next batch to come in, only seconds later, were votes only for Pratt. Interesting. Is that how they count votes in L.A.?

The Supreme Court justices were right when they commented that wacky rules that extend the deadlines make people suspicious and mistrustful of elections. We question extensions because we know the unions and all the people who came out to riot and attack ICE would cheat in a heartbeat.

We saw the chicanery of the 2020 election. We see the days and weeks-long counting that goes on in the states with extended deadlines to extend the franchise. You shouldn't have to put on a pork chop suit on Election Day to entice the public to come eat. If you want to vote, get your damned vote in by Election Day. It's not hard. And don't vote if you don't want to. If you don't care enough to vote, we don't care about your vote.

The Supreme Court decision will, we hope, decide conclusively if the federal law reads that votes are by Election Day, period. No 21-day period to change your mind. No seven days of lollygagging.

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And if it happens that Election Day makes a comeback, here's some advice for the union election workers who will have to work long hours that night: suck it up. We all live on deadlines. Work all Election Day and night if you have to.

And remember: Election Day is the Show. It's your night to shine. Make. Us. Proud.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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