The Supreme Court Seems Ready to Make ELECTION DAY Great Again. Thank God.

There's a reason reporters capitalize the words Election Day in their stories, why Election Day is on every American calendar, and why it is emblematic of a single day by which you must deliver your ballot to the vote counters. The problem is, a dozen U.S. states have all sorts of cockamamie rules for when voters must get their ballots into the elections office, and it turns out that Election Day is not that day. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court appeared to be leaning in favor of making Election Day great again — or at least making it a day again.

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Oral arguments were heard on Monday that both embrace and reject the notion that there's a day on the books in America called Election Day. The nine justices heard from both sides, and while there was the usual partisan Democrat cheerleading from Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and to a lesser extent Justice Elena Kagan, throwing shade on that old-fashioned idea about Election Day, based on the reactions of the more conservative members of the court, Americans may not have to endure seemingly never-ending election days again, based on those conservative court members’ questions for lawyers.

Justice Sam Alito asked lawyers what Election Day means.

🚨 BREAKING: SCOTUS Justice Sam Alito just DROPPED THE MIC on liberals who want us to receive endless mail-in ballots after election *day*



"We have LOTS of phrases that involve two words, the last of which, the second of which is DAY. Labor DAY, Memorial DAY, George Washington's… pic.twitter.com/rA7gKMPafz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026

He also noted that getting "radically different" vote tallies in the days after Election Day undermines the confidence people have in the integrity of elections. The elections in Nevada and Arizona in 2020 come to mind.

Wow!: Watch Prosecutor Get Caught by Judge in Real Time for Using AI to Make Up Her Case

We know why the left has systematically changed Election Day deadlines throughout the country. If they could, they'd start the next election period the day after the previous election. They want as much chaos and confusion over the election results and want Americans inured to the idea that, for some reason, there sure seem to be a lot of election-changing ballots turned in after Election Day. There was a time in this country, like present-day Florida for example, when you could have election results on Election Day. But with the chaos surrounding what passes for an election these days, it's hard to sort out legitimate votes from stuffed ones.

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During the 2020 election, Pennsylvania Democrats staged a last-minute lawsuit, winning a three-day extension of Election Day. States such as Mississippi have five days to get their mail-in ballots counted.

That's why the U.S. government, voter integrity organizations, and others are fighting to retain a semblance of an orderly Election Day and asked the Supreme Court to disallow any votes coming in afterward.

Among the plaintiffs bringing this election integrity lawsuit is Judicial Watch, which wants the Supreme Court to affirm a Fifth Circuit Appeals Court ruling declaring Mississippi's five-day-after-Election Day deadline unlawful.

Judicial Watch's and the GOP's lawyer, Paul Clement, was asked by Justice Sonia Sotomayor if his position on Election Day's meaning meant the 2000 election — Bush v. Gore — was bogus. Clement was not only ready for that turd of an argument; he polished it and handed it back to the notoriously radical justice.

🚨 LMFAO! Liberal Justice Sotomayor tries GOTCHA on GOP lawyer, gets CALLED OUT



"Maybe we should have another president NOW, wasn't FL counting ballots after [election day 2000]?" 🤡



LAWYER: "With all due respect, that is the REDDEST of RED HERRINGS!" 🔥pic.twitter.com/04M2Rya2ZN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026

The Wall Street Journal has noted that Mississippi's "vote is 'cast' when it’s given to the USPS...but some candidate’s political career could be both alive and dead, depending on how much mail gets mis-delivered that week or whether the postmark process malfunctioned."

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Justices took issue with FedEx and the USPS being declared "common carriers" to be part of the chain of custody of a person's ballot. The lawsuits that were consolidated for Monday's hearing also took up the issue of ballot harvesting."Could states that allow ballot harvesting offer those crews a two-day grace period, as long as they quit collecting on Election Day?”

LOL: ICE Agents Are Now Replacing TSA Workers Whom Democrats Defunded. Enjoy the Schadenfreude.

The American Enterprise Institute took aim at vote "curing" after a ballot has been "officially cast" (when a carrier receives it). The conservative organization asks: does Election Day even count?

Further evidence that this practice cuts against the idea that the ballot was cast by Election Day is the fact that political parties and groups engage in a full-out campaign to contact voters to get them to come in to cure their ballots. And they use all of the sophisticated data targeting techniques to contact and cajole the “right voters,” to cure their ballots. With all of the post-election campaigning, it is hard to believe that all ballots were truly cast by Election Day.

Here's the full argument before the court.

U.S. Supreme Court Oral Argument on Mail-In Ballots - LIVE at 10am ET on C-SPAN https://t.co/r9mtq7tzrE — CSPAN (@cspan) March 23, 2026

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