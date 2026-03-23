ICE Agents Are Now Replacing TSA Workers Whom Democrats Defunded. Enjoy the Schadenfreude.

Donald Trump just dipsey-doodled the Democrats.

Only Trump can find leverage in the Democrats' TSA defunding — turning those broke, unpaid TSA agents and the disastrously long lines at the nation's airports into a teachable, brilliant, GOTCHA moment to behold. When Democrats figure out what hit them, they'll be so tattooed with this disaster, even the leftist screechers will lead the effort to restore TSA funding.

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Things will change soon because local media in the woke cities are covering the increasing freak out by leftists because Donald Trump is replacing missing, unpaid, TSA agents with paid, and perhaps even masked, ICE agents to help process passengers.

If you're laughing right now, it's because you've been paying attention to the senselessness of the TSA defunding in the first place and can see Trump's move.

THANK A DEMOCRAT! https://t.co/3GfhrDvwRd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

When the left executed its planned insurgency over deportations, their chief complaint was that ICE agents were wearing those dreaded masks to protect their identities from the unhinged, armed left. Trump hasn't forgotten the violent riots and how elected Democrats fanned the violence with their unhinged rhetoric. The tactic left the Democrats continually standing up for criminals, as well as demanding that ICE be defunded. Entire information operations were bankrolled to convey this demand.

My, how the mighty have fallen.

🚨 POTUS: "On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA… pic.twitter.com/96R0BXpxt7 — michelle selaty (@michelle_selaty) March 22, 2026

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Enjoy your schadenfreude. Congress passed the Big Beautiful Bill, funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents until 2027. Democrats, however, attempted to pressure the Trump Administration into halting deportations of criminal illegal aliens by withholding funding of the TSA, cybercrime, and other Department of Homeland Security agencies.

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But the joke's on them and their base.

ICE agents showed up in Atlanta on Monday to help fill the slots left empty by TSA agents who were no-shows.

🚨 BREAKING: Democrats are absolutely REELING after President Trump's ICE surge into airports will last "AS LONG AS IT TAKES.



ICE is conducting non-specialized security support:

1. Manning exit lanes

2. Crowd control

3. Line control pic.twitter.com/HNTkk54Rcy — John John Jnr (@kikolara23) March 23, 2026

While Antifistan hasn't yet seen ICE agents at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport (SEA), KOMO News talked to a masked woman who said, "I think it's a terrible idea [to use ICE] and I think it's really obviously unjust because there are people, for really obvious reasons, wouldn't feel comfortable seeing ICE agents when they're traveling." Harrumph. Well, obviously.

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No sympathy for TSA agents going unpaid, none for the people around the country standing in long lines, or a hint of concern that the U.S. is in a heightened security state because of all the terrorists Joe Biden let into the country. No, she couldn't spare concern for any of that. ICE agents helping out in a pinch at the airport is simply "unjust."

Seattle airport officials hoped that by issuing a statement about how they're talking to "federal partners" about making sure ICE won't deport people, leftist activists won't get violent.

We are aware of the latest news reports regarding potential federal immigration activity at airports. We are communicating with federal partners and monitoring the situation. For now, we expect operations at SEA to continue as normal. Thanks to TSA and frontline staff. — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) March 22, 2026

There are no anti-ICE riots at the Atlanta airport because ICE showed up to help out.

"ICE agents have arrived within the hour and they're assisting with line management and crowd control."@POTUS couldn't stand to watch American travelers suffer from the Democrats' political shutdown any longer. pic.twitter.com/0h4oikQuMm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

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Democrats, however, reached peak crazy with House Democrat Minority Leader Hakim Jeffries claiming that ICE officers will be shooting people at the airports, as Matt reported.

"The last thing that the American people need are for untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country, potentially to brutalize or, in some instances, kill them," Jeffries said on a Sunday chat show.

Only Trump could make these people completely lose their minds.

Good.

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