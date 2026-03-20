West Coast, Messed Coast™ — I'm Afraid for Nick Shirley's Safety After California Fraud Exposé

"You are Trouble Man!" a heavily-accented woman yelled as Nick Shirley stood at the door of her alleged "daycare" center in San Diego. Would she answer any questions? No. Will she take your money, California? Oh, absolutely.

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Nick Shirley is currently in his own lane as the Chris Hansen of fraud. Why don't you have a seat right over there, Gavin? We have a few questions.

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week, Shirley, the independent reporter, released yet another video showing what could be a series of fraudulent daycare "centers" and hospice providers in Southern California that pay so well that one provider bought himself a Maybach.

Washington State appears ready to go all-in on capital flight. And Oregon may be the most corrupt state on all the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

Let's get going!

'Trouble Man!'

Besides being a famous Marvin Gaye tune from the early 1970s, Trouble Man is Shirley's new name. He's earned it by becoming the Chris Hansen-like character in the California fraud version of the show, To Catch a Predator, except these predators don't steal virtue, they steal your money — probably hundreds of billions of it.



In one particularly troubling scene in this 40-minute video, San Diego activist Amy Reichert, working with Shirley, nearly broke down when they walked up to an apartment licensed for a full daycare and found two children playing alone.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Demo-taurs Devour Billions, Demolish Trust

Shirley and another local hit the streets of L.A. and Van Nuys trying to track down one legitimate "hospice" and home health care company, and finding only one out of dozens of alleged companies at the same building.

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🚨 Here is the full 40 minutes of my crew and I exposing California fraud, Minnesota was big but California is even bigger... We uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud as these fraudsters live in luxury with no consequences. Like it and share it, the fraud must STOP.



We ALL work… pic.twitter.com/7nWX9jL6NI — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

As Shirley attempted to track down legitimate businesses, it appears the word went out that he was asking questions. People turned more belligerent as Shirley knocked on doors and asked if he could enroll his kid in a daycare or put grandma in hospice.

I'm fearful for Nick. I know he's raising money for security. He'll need it.

Nick isn't necessarily finding the fraud on his own. There are plenty of others helping to uncover the fraud.

Here's a recent interview I did with Amy Reichert about the fraud she's found in California.

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Related: Nick Shirley Exposes L.A. County's Wildly High Number of People 'Dying' in Hospice Scams

Carnac: Washington in five years

Washington State Democrats passed an unconstitutional income tax on "millionaires."

Gov. Bob Ferguson should save himself time and memorize New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's speech, where she begs millionaires to come back, as I wrote about.

If Ferguson signs it, this will be Washington in five years.

🔥🚨 JUST IN: New York Governor Kathy Hochul is getting ROASTED online for calling on RICH New Yorkers to "Come Back Home" after telling them to "Get on a bus and head down to Florida."



HOCHUL in 2022: "Why don't you hop on a bus and head down to Florida, where you belong!"… pic.twitter.com/hotTIXxQkk — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) March 20, 2026

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The NBA, considering Seattle for an expansion franchise, is also balking at the tax as I wrote about in Washington Dems Pass 'Millionaire' Tax and Business Icon Says Hmmm, Florida Sure Looks Good Right Now.

Ferguson's so-called "millionaire's tax," is already a fraud.

A couple, who together earn a million dollars, would be "millionaires" under this tax, which now sits on Ferguson's desk awaiting a signature. So in truth, it's already a "thousandaire" income tax. Plus, it disincentivizes marriage.

Reminder: Washington's constitution forbids income taxes.

Winner!

— of most corrupt state of the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

The unfortunately-named Tina Kotek, the governor of Oregon, rammed through a bespoke bill to pull a switcheroo on the initiative-petition-signing opponents of a massive gas tax increase. That switcheroo completely turned Oregon law on its head and pulled a bait and switch on voters. But her path to getting there was even more traitorous and torturous.

Kotek signed the massive tax increase earlier in a special legislative session but only after waiting until the last minute to deprive opponents the ability to collect enough signatures to qualify an initiative for the November ballot.

Opponents got the signatures in record time, however, and qualified the tax repeal for the November ballot.

Knowing the repeal would pass, Kotek then attempted more political chicanery by issuing a press release to stop her own tax increase.

Then she tried to stop the gas tax by attempting to repeal the entire bill, which would stop and/or moot the November vote on the legally qualified initiative.

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Then came her effort to get the initiative moved to the May ballot. Kotek got Democrats to sponsor a bill to pull the date switcheroo.

In the meantime, a Democrat appointed judge (what other kind are there in Oregon anymore?) ratified the moves by the lawbreaking Democrats.

And now Kotek has signed the bill into law, changing the date of this particular initiative.

I'd say this is the most corrupt practice I've seen in Oregon, but that's not true. Indeed, the other most corrupt practice also occurred this past week when, at Kotek's prompting, Democrats produced a bill allowing secret meetings by lawmakers. The move completely blows up the Oregon open meetings law.

Kotek's party also "disconnected" Oregon's tax law from three of Trump’s 2025 tax cuts in the Big Beautiful bill.

Pay Attention: Another Leftist American City Votes to Destroy the Nuclear Family and Those Trad Wives



'Swinging d**ks'

I'd spell that sub headline out for you, but that phrase got a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judge in trouble when he used it in his dissent of a case involving a Washington State Korean women's spa that is fighting a First Amendment case to ban fully intact men pretending to be women from their spa.

Instead of taking a shot at the judge's rationale for why he thought the spa banning fake females was more nuanced and worthy of a full, en banc review, the majority tsk tsked Judge Lawrence Van Dyke for writing in his first sentence in Olympus Spa v. Andretti, "This is a case about swinging d*cks.”

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Van Dyke rationalized his use of that coarse language:

You may think that swinging dicks shouldn’t appear in a judicial opinion. You’re not wrong. But as much as you might understandably be shocked and displeased to merely encounter that phrase in this opinion, I hope we all can agree that it is far more jarring for the unsuspecting and exposed women at Olympus Spa—some as young as thirteen—to be visually assaulted by the real thing.He received a tongue lashing from the other justices as well as some media.

As it stands now, the Korean women's spa is on the wrong side of Washington State law.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Last evening’s sunset as big waves were breaking along West Cliff Drive at Its Beach pic.twitter.com/DOn76WZ27P — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) October 15, 2025

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