MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Hope you enjoyed your weekend.

I spent mine checking FindMy every once in a while to see what my kids are up to — or at least where — in New York City. Their first night there, they found a place that specializes in pizza and gelato. They told me it was the best pizza or gelato they'd ever had. I believe them, because Apple Pay charges for that place came up five more times in three days.

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What can I say, they know what they like.

Needless to say, I have zero clue what newsy things happened over the weekend, but I swear I'll kinda-sorta catch up before today's Five O'Clock Somewhere.

See you at 3 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?