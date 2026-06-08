MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:31 AM on June 08, 2026

Hope you enjoyed your weekend.

I spent mine checking FindMy every once in a while to see what my kids are up to — or at least where — in New York City. Their first night there, they found a place that specializes in pizza and gelato. They told me it was the best pizza or gelato they'd ever had. I believe them, because Apple Pay charges for that place came up five more times in three days.

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What can I say, they know what they like.

Needless to say, I have zero clue what newsy things happened over the weekend, but I swear I'll kinda-sorta catch up before today's Five O'Clock Somewhere.

See you at 3 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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