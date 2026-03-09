The Iranian Women's Soccer Team Is in Grave Danger — Trump May Have Just Saved Them

Last week, I wrote about how the Iranian women's soccer team stood up during their national anthem before their match with South Korea at the Asian Cup and refused to sing the regime's national anthem. As I wrote then, "Some of them seemed nervous. Some smiled. Some seemed to fight back tears. When their coach, Marziyeh Jafari, saw them, her smile said everything. Apparently, groups of people in the crowd were cheering them on and flying the pre-Islamic Revolutionary flag featuring the golden lion and sun, too."

Here's the video:

A defying silence



The Iranian women’s football national team REFUSED to sing the anthem of the Islamic regime.



Side note: By the time their next game comes up, they probably don’t even have to wear those hijabs anymore. pic.twitter.com/YrqJaYpnln — Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_Eran) March 2, 2026

I also mentioned that this is the kind of thing that can get them into major trouble back home, and given that the conflict in Iran is the biggest story on the world stage right now, that's probably going to amplify the regime's response. Well, it has. The women have been labeled "wartime traitors" on Iranian state TV, and officials have threatened to detain or, worse, kill them upon their return home.

Under duress, the women made the decision to sing the national anthem and offer military salutes at the matches that occurred after their initial act of defiance. In between matches, they were essentially held hostage in their hotel by Iranian officials, cut off from any contact with the outside world.

Unfortunately, the team was eliminated from the tournament on Sunday after losing 2-0 to the Philippines, and Reuters reports that the Global players' union FIFPRO said on Monday there were serious concerns for their welfare. Organizations ranging from FIFA to Amnesty International have also urged Australian authorities to intervene and allow the women asylum seekers there until it's safe to return to Iran.

Their biggest advocate? The most powerful man in the world. Donald Trump made a public plea to the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, on Monday morning, asking him via his Truth Social account to help the women. Trump also said that if Australia refuses, the United States will allow them to come here.

Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president also re-posted something written by Drew Pavlou, along with the word "ASYLUM" in all caps:

This story is absolutely insane. Senior Iranian regime propagandists threatened to have members of the Iranian women's football team killed because they didn't sing the national anthem at a game in Australia this week. The women were then basically held under armed guard in Australia by Iranian officials to prevent them escaping - they were even seen making SOS signals on their team bus. The Australian government inexplicably dragged their feet on saving them right up until the last possible moment. Five girls just escaped and claimed asylum. The rest face a flight home tomorrow to almost certain persecution. This is the same Australian government which wants to import literal ISIS members from Syrian prison camps - they've spent the past month trying to get ISIS brides back on planes to Australia. But they had to be dragged kicking and screaming to protect 5 women fleeing Islamist persecution.

Here's the video of the women on the bus that he's referring to:

🚨 SOS: IRAN’S WOMEN’S TEAM BEGS FOR HELP



Members of Iran’s women’s national soccer team were seen signaling “SOS” from their team bus in Australia after their Asian Cup exit.



The players had earlier refused to sing the Iranian national anthem, reportedly as a protest against… pic.twitter.com/CK5GHqy8on — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 9, 2026

According to Iranian exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi, five of the women were able to escape the hotel and successfully seek asylum in Australia so far. "These five courageous athletes, currently in a safe location, have announced that they have joined Iran’s national Lion and Sun Revolution," he posted on X.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the women were taken "somewhere safe" in Queensland and have police protection and the country's support. However, it doesn't appear that Australian officials are doing much else to help the remaining women, at least not yet. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong refuses to speak on the matter. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke flew to Queensland on Monday to assess and "manage" this situation. He's expected to speak sometime in the coming hours.

Craig Foster, a former captain of the Australian men's soccer team and a human rights advocate, spoke to the BBC about it, pointing out that even if they're offered asylum, some of the women may not accept. They also fear for the lives of their loved ones back home.

They've been held hostage by the Iranian team management in their hotel and they've been denied the opportunity to speak to external community members, friends, family or any support networks, be that lawyers or anyone else. Some may have concerns, others may not — but what we know is most of them have families back home, some of them have children back home, and even if offered the right to remain in Australia, if they feel unsafe, many of them may not accept that opportunity.

This story is changing rapidly. Burke has received a petition with tens of thousands of signatures asking him to allow the women to remain in Australia indefinitely. He's also received a letter from the Iranian community and civil society groups, expressing grave concern for the women's safety. While there is fear of Iranian backlash if the country intervenes, Trump's pressure may be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Update: Just as we were getting ready to publish this, Trump made another social media post saying that he has spoken to the Australian prime minister and he is "on it," meaning the women who choose to stay in Australia will be safe for now. Thank goodness.

