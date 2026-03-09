The Morning Briefing: Freedom Fever Is Catching, and Cuba Might Get It Next

Stephen Kruiser | 7:16 AM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/Ismael Francisco

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sobrestruk was becoming known for his Chocolate Yoo-Hoo and Mrs. Paul's pairings at the bi-monthly Pat Boone listening parties. 

Now that America has a real leader again, the vibe has been decidedly more superpowerish, and that hasn't worked out well for a lot of the worst people in the world. I'm not just talking about the Democrats there, either. 

President Donald Trump has a habit that is exceedingly rare among politicians — he tells everyone what he is going to do; then he does it. He's still pretty much an anti-politician even though he's twice been elected president. His detractors still whine about his boldness, but they whine about everything. 

Trump loves to put bad guys on notice, which everyone is paying a lot more attention to these days. Our resident Latin America expert, Sarah, has been writing quite a bit lately about the grumblings and rumblings from Cuba. Well, things are getting a little louder down there. This is from her latest:

To quote Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.): "When people lose their fear, dictatorships begin to fall." 

And that's exactly what's happening. Whether they're feeling emboldened by Donald Trump's language that the Cuban regime will fall soon — and seeing what he has done for Venezuela and Iran — or they've simply reached the point where they don't care is to be determined. I imagine it's a little of both. I have numerous Cuban connections, and I hear constantly that since Trump took out Nicolás Maduro and began talking about Cuba being next, there's a lot of growing hope on an island that doesn't have much else to hope for. 

Sarah writes that the Cuban people are protesting more vigorously than ever and, to the chagrin of Democrats everywhere, occasionally chanting, "Long live Trump!"

If hope is indeed growing in the island communist cesspool, it could very well be the X factor that has been missing all of these decades. OK, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have a lot to do with everything, but hope can be so powerful when people who have been oppressed for far too long finally hit a liberation tipping point. 

Cuba has been a stubborn stain on freedom that should have passed its expiration date long ago. It's all the more frustrating and embarrassing because the island is almost a literal communist thorn in America's side. Attempts by the United States to liberate Cuba by either direct or covert means have redefined "inglorious." 

President Trump and his administration have a knack for pushing all of the right buttons in these kinds of situations, though. If ever a crew had a chance at righting over 60 years of ham-handed wrongs, it's the Trump 47 team. Freedom is on a roll right now, especially in the Western Hemisphere. Let's hope it rolls into Cuba soon and puts an end to the nightmarish communist nonsense there. 

Everything Isn't Awful

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Advertisement

