The Morning Briefing: Freedom Fever Is Catching, and Cuba Might Get It Next

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sobrestruk was becoming known for his Chocolate Yoo-Hoo and Mrs. Paul's pairings at the bi-monthly Pat Boone listening parties.
Now that America has a real leader again, the vibe has been decidedly more superpowerish, and that hasn't worked out well for a lot of the worst people in the world. I'm not just talking about the Democrats there, either.
President Donald Trump has a habit that is exceedingly rare among politicians — he tells everyone what he is going to do; then he does it. He's still pretty much an anti-politician even though he's twice been elected president. His detractors still whine about his boldness, but they whine about everything.
Trump loves to put bad guys on notice, which everyone is paying a lot more attention to these days. Our resident Latin America expert, Sarah, has been writing quite a bit lately about the grumblings and rumblings from Cuba. Well, things are getting a little louder down there. This is from her latest:
To quote Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.): "When people lose their fear, dictatorships begin to fall."
And that's exactly what's happening. Whether they're feeling emboldened by Donald Trump's language that the Cuban regime will fall soon — and seeing what he has done for Venezuela and Iran — or they've simply reached the point where they don't care is to be determined. I imagine it's a little of both. I have numerous Cuban connections, and I hear constantly that since Trump took out Nicolás Maduro and began talking about Cuba being next, there's a lot of growing hope on an island that doesn't have much else to hope for.
Sarah writes that the Cuban people are protesting more vigorously than ever and, to the chagrin of Democrats everywhere, occasionally chanting, "Long live Trump!"
If hope is indeed growing in the island communist cesspool, it could very well be the X factor that has been missing all of these decades. OK, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have a lot to do with everything, but hope can be so powerful when people who have been oppressed for far too long finally hit a liberation tipping point.
Cuba has been a stubborn stain on freedom that should have passed its expiration date long ago. It's all the more frustrating and embarrassing because the island is almost a literal communist thorn in America's side. Attempts by the United States to liberate Cuba by either direct or covert means have redefined "inglorious."
President Trump and his administration have a knack for pushing all of the right buttons in these kinds of situations, though. If ever a crew had a chance at righting over 60 years of ham-handed wrongs, it's the Trump 47 team. Freedom is on a roll right now, especially in the Western Hemisphere. Let's hope it rolls into Cuba soon and puts an end to the nightmarish communist nonsense there.
The Cuban Regime Has a Growing Problem — and It's Not Just Trump and Rubio
Wake up, GOP! Trump Makes A HUGE Move to Get the SAVE Act Passed
Living in a Purple Neighborhood in a Blue City in a Red State
So there's that...Chevron Warns Newsom’s Climate Alarmism Will Cost 500,000 Jobs
Trump's 'Shield of the Americas' is Here, and the Kickoff Did Not Disappoint
👏👏👏War Department Welcomes Back Troops Forced Out Over COVID Vaccine
Jesse Jackson Jr. Lays Into Democrat Presidents After Father’s Funeral
Shot. Muslims Throw Incendiary Devices Into NYC Crowd, Reportedly Shout ‘Allahu Akbar’
Chaser. There Was a Jihad Bombing in New York City, and Here’s How Mamdani and the Media Framed It
Yeah, that's it. Yusuf/Cat Stevens Complains of ‘Monstrous Propaganda Machine’ That Makes People Dislike Islam
Heroes of the Battle of the Alamo
Meghan McCain Wants Lindsey Graham to Stop Talking
Fake History 101. Virginia Dems Force ‘Insurrection’ Label on Jan. 6 in Classrooms
Rabbi Barclay's Weekend Iran Update
University of Arizona Offers Climate Disaster ‘Sexual Health’ Kits
Harmless Prank Gone Wrong or First-Degree Vehicular Homicide?
National Guard Helps Memphis Arrest 6,800 Criminals as Dems Sue to Stop Deployment
Trump Mocks UK for Belated Proposal of Military Aid Against Iran
Antisemites Shoot at Toronto Synagogues
Newsom Can't Answer the Mississippi School Question Because It Shows His Complete Failure as Governor
After More Than 35 Years, the Lebanese Government Is Finally Trying to Disarm Hezbollah
Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Veteran’s Identity and Using VA Health Care for 3 Decades
She's the worst. Arizona Governor Vetoes Bill Honoring Charlie Kirk
That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People
Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
Is Gun Rights Group 'Best Friend' to Colorado Democrats?
Hawaii's 'Red Flag' Law Is Rarely Used. A New Bill Aims to Change That.
Hmmm...Woman Claims 'Mind Control' Turned Her Into Expert Shooter in Three Days
DHS Is Defunded During a War, and Media Doesn't Care One Bit
We All Come To the Water: Sunday Reflection
All the LOLs. Hot Takes: The Reactions to Barack Obama's Latest Post About His Ugly Library Are Pure Gold
Starmer Cozies Up to Trump, While Tony Blair Slams Him for Not Supporting U.S. on Iran From Beginning
Energy Secretary Chris Wright Has Good News for People Concerned About Gas and Oil Prices
Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for Taking Swipes at Trump
Sen. Ashley Moody Is for Not Touching the Clock, Suggests Legislation
The Persian Jewess Recalls Iran's 'Reichstag Fire'
VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Finally, Another Stolen Ambulance
The Cost of Lefty Crazy Is 'Yuge' and the Bill Is Almost Due
Who Decides the Names of Military Operations Such as Overlord and Epic Fury?
Iranian Mullahs Boycott Meeting to Anoint Khamenei’s Son, Will Pick New Supreme Leader Soon
UN Lectures About Gender Equality While Ignoring Muslim Sharia Abuse of Women
Iran’s Crown Prince Is Right: The Iran Operation Is a Humanitarian Intervention
PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: Kristi Noem, Iran — and Donald Trump, Wartime President
Adventures in The Patriarchy™: Irish Zoo Drag
USS Nimitz Begins Her Final Journey After Half a Century at Sea
What the Left Doesn’t Want You to Know About Gas Prices
