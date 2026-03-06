Chevron Warns Newsom’s Climate Alarmism Will Cost 500,000 Jobs

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Inferno) has been an unmitigated disaster for the state he runs, and now an energy giant is warning that Newsom and Co.'s climate alarmism could cost the already awful economy in California more than half a million jobs.

Chevron sent Newsom a letter warning the governor against the crisis that he and his government could cause with idiotic new regulations of refineries. Government overregulation at both the federal and state levels is a curse on the American economy, costing hundreds of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars every year. And since California already has an energy grid at risk, the last thing Newsom and co. should be doing is sabotaging it. But if there is one thing you can count on Democrats to do, it is exactly the opposite of what is beneficial for citizens.

The California Globe obtained Chevron’s letter and wrote about it on March 4. “The proposed regulation will cripple the survivability of the state’s remaining refineries, which will result in California losing the entire industry to this misguided program,” Chevron emphasized.

The energy giant continued, “This regulation will increase transportation and aviation fuel prices for consumers. It will risk significant job losses, including many high-paying union jobs, while reducing funding for essential public services. It will upend California’s fuels market and threaten critical energy and national security assets.”

Chevron President Andy Walz cautioned that this new regulation could drive up gas prices by more than a dollar in California and kill over 536,000 jobs in the petroleum industry by 2030. “Adversarial policies at local, regional, and state levels have eroded that foundation. These proposed regulatory changes threaten to destroy it,” he warned.

The Globe stated which regulation in particular Chevron was referencing:

Chevron just sent a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resources Board warning them of deep concerns and strong opposition to the CARB- proposed amendments to the Cap-and-Invest (formerly cap and trade) regulation, that the state’s few remaining refineries can’t survive, and the California economy could be crippled…places a “cap” on aggregate greenhouse gas emissions from businesses and utilities deemed “polluters” by the California Air Resources Board, which the CARB dubiously claims are responsible for most of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

PBF Energy Inc. is equally worried about “the stark reality the impacts the current CARB Cap & Investment program would have because of the state’s remaining 7 refineries.” Besides, CARB’s “Proposed Amendments will only worsen the current state of the program, making costs skyrocket further. If enacted as written, the Proposed Amendments will inevitably drive in-state refining capacity to zero.”

There will be yet more rolling blackouts and higher gas prices in California. But unfortunately, that's exactly what Newsom and his fellow Democrats want — poorer citizens who can't afford private cars.

