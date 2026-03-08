Jesse Jackson Jr. Lays Into Democrat Presidents After Father’s Funeral

Former Democrat Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton attended Jesse Jackson’s funeral to preen and pontificate in the most self-aggrandizing style. And Jesse’s son did not hold back in his brutal critique of the politicians.

Advertisement

“Reverend” Jesse Jackson Sr. was a radically leftist, race-baiting, lying grifter who propped up all the policies most destructive for black Americans, but then again that also describes the Democrat presidents who attended his funeral. Jesse Jackson Jr.’s message was thoroughly hypocritical in that he pretended his father was a noble and disinterested religious leader not clearly aligned with either party’s ideology. But that said, Clinton, Obama, and Biden completely deserved the shredding that Jackson gave them. And I very much enjoyed listening to it.

WOW🚨: Jesse Jackson Jr. just DROPPED this at his father's memorial:



"I listened to three United States presidents who did not know Jesse Jackson."



He added: His father had a "tense relationship with the political order" because of the demands of justice—not race or party.… pic.twitter.com/7HrcIIx3pQ — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 8, 2026

While paying tribute to his father, apparently at a separate memorial, Jackson Jr. angrily said, “I listened for several hours [to] three United States Presidents who did not know Jesse Jackson. He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were white or black, but the demands of our message.”

Advertisement

That’s quite a statement considering how Jackson Sr. built a career off race grifting. But I can’t disagree with it in principle — certainly it shouldn’t matter what race or ethnicity the president is, only what he does. And on that score, Obama, Biden, and Clinton were all disasters.

Read Also: University of Arizona Offers Climate Disaster ‘Sexual Health’ Kits

Jackson Jr. continued, “The demands of speaking for the least of these, those who were disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected, demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as a people.”

Again, I’m going to have to introduce a little reality, since Jesse Jackson Sr. became rich and famous off selling out his people to other racist liars and grifters. But that said, I can once more agree with Jackson Jr. that spiritual leadership ought to be not purely political or partisan, but focused on the objective good.

Joe Biden’s speech at the funeral was particularly embarrassing, naturally. Dementia Joe of course made the speech about himself, and insulted every other attendee at the funeral in the process. “And you know, it's interesting that Jesse Jackson, before we knew Jesse Jackson, I was raised with the notion that hope is all you really have. You can't give up hope,” rambled the former meanderer-in-chief. “My dad used to say, 'When you get knocked down, Joey, just get up. Just get up.' Well, I was a kid. I was a relatively good athlete, and a pretty good student, but I stuttered.”

Advertisement

And when some people laughed, good ol’ Joe got irritated. “Now, if I told you all earlier, when I was a kid, I had a cleft palate or club foot, none of you would have laughed, but it's okay to laugh at stuttering,” he ranted. “I'm not being critical of you, but think about it. It's the one place where people think you're stupid. Oh, really? I'm hell of lot smarter than most of you. Well, all kidding aside, it makes you feel really small, makes you feel really small.” Joe is indeed small, both mentally and morally, and it’s no wonder that speech drove Jackson Jr. crazy.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Democrat lies and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.