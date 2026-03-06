WATCH: Joe Biden Speaks at Jackson's Funeral, Insults the Entire Room

Sarah Anderson | 6:58 PM on March 06, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Jesse Jackson's official funeral was held on Friday, March 6, at the House of Hope in Chicago, Ill. The theme was "The People's Celebration," and many dignitaries were in attendance, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, as well as former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I note that Michelle Obama was not in attendance. Interesting... 

I would not have paid much attention to this, but apparently, they let Biden out to speak, and well, he delivered some gems that I felt y'all had to hear. And by "speak," I mean mumble and shout about whatever seemed to pop into his head, like he was upset that the aide at the nursing home forgot to include his tapioca pudding with dinner. 

He started with a story I think we've all heard before. Kid from Scranton. Moved to Delaware. Segregated, but he loved him some black people. He brought out the old "sutter" story.   

And you know, it's interesting that Jesse Jackson, before we knew Jesse Jackson, I was raised with the notion that hope is all you really have. You can't give up hope.

My dad used to say, 'When you get knocked down, Joey, just get up. Just get up.' 

Well, I was a kid. I was a relatively good athlete, and a pretty good student, but I stuttered.

It sounds like the crowd laughed a little bit, and Biden didn't seem to like that, so he told the entire room he was smarter than them. 

"Now, if I told you all earlier, when I was a kid, I had a cleft palate or club foot, none of you would have laughed, but it's okay to laugh at stuttering," the former president said. "I'm not being critical of you, but think about it. It's the one place where people think you're stupid. Oh, really? I'm hell of lot smarter than most of you. Well, all kidding aside, it makes you feel really small, makes you feel really small."  

Kind of reminds you of this guy, right? 

Biden went on to talk about how many black friends he has and what all he's done for the black community, which, apparently, includes appointing the first black justice to the Supreme Court. From what I can make of his speech, he's trying to say that he was on the Judiciary Committee, which allowed him to help with the process of appointing the first black justice to the Supreme Court. 

But the first black Supreme Court justice was Thurgood Marshall, who was appointed in 1967. Biden joined the Senate in 1972. The first black Supreme Court justice he had anything to do with was Clarence Thomas, and he actively worked against his appointment and voted against him. 

Later, however, Biden shared some truth: "We're in a tough spot, folks, we've got an administration that doesn't share any of the values that we have. I don't think I'm exaggerating a little bit." 

No, sir, you aren't exaggerating that at all. Thankfully, the current administration doesn't share any of your values, whether it's an open border, allowing small children to transition, ignoring our global allies, and bending over backwards for our adversaries, spying on private citizens, etc.   

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait to have you! 

Sarah Anderson

Read more by Sarah Anderson

