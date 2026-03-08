University of Arizona Offers Climate Disaster ‘Sexual Health’ Kits

The Arizona public university in my home town of Tucson is claiming that climate disasters will disrupt access to baby-killing drugs and that this would be a tragedy.

The University of Arizona, which has over 50,000 students altogether, is a bastion of wokeness, perpetually issuing meaningless land acknowledgments to native tribes and putting up monuments to evil leftists like Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. But I think a U of A entity just hit a new low with abortion and condom emergency kits for real or imagined climate crises.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the University of Arizona’s Women & Gender Student Space, and the College of Public Health Southwest Center on Resilience for Climate Change and Health all partnered for a March 6 giveaway of “sexual and reproductive health emergency preparedness kits” at the university campus, according to a press release from the first center.

The release creepily enthused:

The free kits are being distributed to highlight the importance of preparing for sexual and reproductive health disruptions during extreme weather events. Each kit includes condoms, emergency contraception, period products, pregnancy tests and lubricant.

So whether you want a baby or want to kill your baby or want to sleep around, the U of A has you covered. “Flash floods and wildfires can make it impossible to access family planning and period supplies, but most people leave these items out of their emergency preparedness kits,” pontificated Kelley Dennings, a campaigner at the center. “The kits help make sure people won’t have to scramble to care for their sexual health during climate-fueled severe weather emergencies.”

I can’t help but find the flash floods warning ironic, because the U of A area so rarely experiences them — it’s in the downtown of a major desert city. Sure, the infrastructure and drainage are hardly ideal down there, so monsoon season is occasionally a pain, but students aren’t being swept away by raging torrents of rainwater when they head out to purchase pads. And wildfires are generally a problem in the mountains surrounding Tucson, not in downtown Tucson near the campus. The U of A and its partners must think they have a responsibility to give condoms to people all across southern Arizona.

I think it is worth emphasizing how harmful some of the contents of these misnamed reproductive health kits are. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website has a study documenting evidence of serious side effects from taking hormonal “birth control.” There are serious potential short- and long-term side effects from contraception. These include cancer, bone fractures, multiple sclerosis, female sexual dysfunction, cardiovascular risks, weight gain, depression, suicidal desires, and “increased risk of HIV transmission for depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (DMPA).” Years ago, even The Washington Post reported on the increased risk for cervical cancer for users of the Pill.

Abortion’s harms should be even more obvious. Surgical abortion involves dismembering and/or beheading a baby in the womb, and sometimes involves crushing a baby’s head or poisoning him. Abortion pills, meanwhile, essentially starve the baby to death. Furthermore, a 2019 study found that women who get abortions have a higher risk of depression—even if the pregnancies were unwanted. Women, especially teens, who get abortions are more at risk of suicide, self-harm, PTSD, and trauma—even for years afterwards. Significantly, according to Human Life International in 2022, “nearly 80% of rape victims who had an abortion later regretted their decision.”

No taxpayer-funded university should be handing out these pills to students.

