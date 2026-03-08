Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Hopes for a Freer Iran on International Women’s Day

The exiled crown prince of Persia (Iran), and hopefully the future shah if America honors the Persian people’s wishes, is dreaming of an Iran free from sharia misogyny.

Advertisement

Reza Pahlavi, like his deposed father, would be a Persian leader friendly to the United States, more open to Western and democratic influences, and altogether infinitely better than the current terror-sponsoring regime. And as Iran’s future remains uncertain, Pahlavi chose International Women’s Day — March 8 — to remind the world what Iran could look like if the Islamic jihad regime is finished off and the ancient monarchy restored.

On X, Pahlavi said, “Iranian women, who before the upheaval of 1979 enjoyed many rights and freedoms under the law, lost a large portion of those rights and liberties with the establishment of the Islamic Republic. Yet over the past forty-seven years, they have never laid down the banner of the struggle against discrimination and injustice, and have consistently stood at the forefront of resistance against this regime.”

While many globalist Western leaders use International Women’s Day as an opportunity to lecture about woke ideology and radical feminism, Pahlavi praised Iranian women who risked arrest, torture, and even death to defy tyranny.

Advertisement

“International Women’s Day reminds us of the courage of women who stood firm in the streets and universities, in their homes and workplaces, and even in prison and exile — women who paid the price of this steadfastness by putting their lives and futures at risk, and who today, in Iran’s national Lion and Sun Revolution, fight shoulder to shoulder with men for the liberation of the homeland,” Pahlavi wrote.

Related: U.S. Military Warns Iranian People of Regime’s Military Ops in Civilian Areas

There were many women among the 30,000+ Persian protesters murdered this year by the Islamic regime, just as there were thousands of women arrested and tortured in 2022 and 2023, and many more heroines going back more than 40 years in every Persian effort to protest the jihadi regime.

Contrasted to the current nightmare, Pahlavi sketched a different and possible future:

In the free, democratic, prosperous, and flourishing Iran of tomorrow, all citizens — regardless of gender — will be equal before the law. Women and men, not in opposition to one another but alongside each other, will build a bright future for the generations to come. Iranian women, who have been pioneers in the struggle for freedom, will also play a decisive role in the day after liberation — in rebuilding the country, strengthening democratic institutions, and advancing Iran’s economic and cultural flourishing.

Advertisement

If the current Islamic regime remains in place, so will all the horrors of sharia law. Why are Western feminists not taking to the streets to protest in favor of Iranian women and in favor of regime change?

The crown prince concluded, “On this March 8, I honor the memory and the names of all the women who fought for Iran’s freedom and, through courage and sacrifice, kept the flame of hope alive. I have faith that the path of the Lion and Sun Revolution will ultimately lead to the radiant dawn of freedom and justice in Iran.” Amen to that.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international conflicts and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.