U.S. Military Warns Iranian People of Regime’s Military Ops in Civilian Areas

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is addressing the Persian people directly to urge them to practice caution as “Iran’s terrorist regime blatantly disregards the safety of innocent people.”

Advertisement

Just like its terror proxy Hamas, and in the typical mold of Islamic terrorists, the Iranian regime has been using heavily populated civilian areas for military counterstrikes as the U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury continues.

CENTCOM issued an official statement on March 8, which soberly noted, “The Iranian regime is using heavily populated civilian areas to conduct military operations, including launching one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles. This dangerous decision risks the lives of all civilians in Iran since locations used for military purposes lose protected status and could become legitimate military targets under international law.”

CENTCOM continued, “Iranian forces are using crowded areas surrounded by civilians in cities such as Dezful, Esfahan and Shiraz to launch attack drones and ballistic missiles.” That’s likely how the girls’ school got hit.

Related: Trump: Iranian Regime Must Give ‘Unconditional Surrender’

You mean the regime that just massacred over 30,000 of its own people and is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism on the planet doesn’t care about individual human life?? I’m shocked, shocked!

Advertisement

Hence, CENTCOM went on, “U.S. forces strongly urge civilians in Iran to stay at home. The Iranian regime is knowingly endangering innocent lives. Additionally, Iranian forces are jeopardizing the safety of innocent people throughout the Middle East by deliberately and indiscriminately targeting civilian airports, hotels, and residential neighborhoods.”

The Iranian regime has deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure and neighborhoods in multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. One strike in Israel killed three teenage siblings, a horrific triple tragedy.

Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, declared, “Iran’s terrorist regime is blatantly disregarding civilian lives by attacking Gulf partners while compromising the safety of their own people.”

The CENTCOM statement concluded:

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of one-way attack drones since Feb 28. However, launch rates have drastically declined as U.S. and partner forces decimate Iran’s military capabilities. The U.S. military takes every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians but cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes. Unlike the Iranian regime, U.S. forces do not target or intentionally risk the safety of civilians.

Advertisement

Hopefully this will help the Trump administration realize very clearly that allowing the current regime of Iran to remain in power would be a catastrophe for the Persians, the Americans, and the Israelis alike. There is not a single “moderate” in the fanatical Iranian regime who doesn't believe fervently in Muslim sacred texts’ injunctions to jihad. Until and unless the regime of Iran that has enforced domestic tyranny and global terrorism for half a century is utterly collapsed, the war will never end and there will only be a temporary respite before it resumes.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international conflict and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.