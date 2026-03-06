Trump: Iranian Regime Must Give ‘Unconditional Surrender’

Just like in World War II, America will accept nothing less than unconditional surrender from the terrorist-sponsoring regime of Iran.

The U.S.-Israeli joint Operation Epic Fury has already made tremendous progress, devastating the Iranian regime‘s military, taking out many of the top regime leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and putting an end to Iranian jihadi nuclear hopes. The only sober news was the deaths of six Americans and deadly strikes against civilians in multiple countries, including Israel.

In light of this continuing and stunning success, it is not surprising that President Donald Trump feels confident about the ultimate outcome of the operation against a regime that has been attacking Americans directly or through proxies and building an international jihad network for half a century. “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday morning.

He laid out his goals, “After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ‘MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).’ Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Iranian targets are being decimated by U.S. forces, paving the way for continued delivery of overwhelming American military firepower. pic.twitter.com/wQUER9cXWw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026

Many of the Persian protesters who rose up against the Iranian regime this year, resulting in the regime massacring over 30,000 of its own people, are hoping for the restoration of the shah. Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has expressed his willingness to return and build a more democratic society, one that is friendly to the United States and our allies.

Speaking in Tampa on March 5, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth proudly said, “If you think you have seen something, just wait. The amount of combat power we have seen that is still flowing, that is still coming, that will be able to project over Iran is multiples of what it currently is right now.”

The United States can feel especially confident because our military capacities are combined with those of our most capable and effective ally, Israel. Hegseth added, “If you add up our capabilities and those of the Israeli work forces, and we have no shortage of authorities, the admiral knows we have clear objectives with maximal authorities on the battlefield.”

Admiral Brad Cooper joined Hegseth for a press conference that same day, Thursday, to provide an update to the American people on the progress of Operation Epic Fury. “If I just look back over the last 24 hours of the operation compared to where we were at its start, ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90% since day one,” Cooper said, illuminating how few weapons the Iranian regime still has at its disposal.

He went on, “Drone attacks have decreased by 83% since day one. Having said this, we remain vigilant. Our strikes against the Iranian Navy have intensified. You may have heard the President say, just a little while ago, that we have sunk or destroyed 24 ships. That was true at the moment. We're now up over 30 ships.”

For the first time in many decades, America is in a conflict to win it.

