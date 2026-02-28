Shah's Son Reza Pahlavi Hopes Iranian Regime Falls, Persia Becomes U.S. Ally

The exiled crown prince of Iran, whom many of the Persian people hope will one day soon be shah, issued a statement hopefully anticipating the end to the Islamic regime in Iran and urging the United States to see the Persian people as our allies.

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi also encouraged the Persian people to recognize that despite the aid of the United States — and Israel — it is the Persians themselves who must ultimately take charge of their future and their country. Pahlavi told his “dear compatriots” that “the final victory will still be achieved by us. It is we, the people of Iran, who will finish this task in this final battle. The time to return to the streets is approaching.” It will certainly take great courage for the Iranian people to rise again, considering that already this year, more than 30,000 of them have died in the Islamic regime's horrific crackdowns on protesters. But if their supreme leader is dead, this could finally be the end of the regime.

In his social media statement, Pahlavi reflected, “Decisive moments lie before us. The assistance that the President of the United States had promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention, and its target is the Islamic Republic, its apparatus of repression, and its machinery of killing—not the country and great nation of Iran.”

Pahlavi urged the Iranian military, law enforcement, and security forces, “You have sworn an oath to protect Iran and the Iranian nation, not the Islamic Republic and its leaders. Your duty is to defend the people, not to defend a regime that has taken our homeland hostage through repression and crime. Join the nation and help ensure a stable and secure transition. Otherwise, you will sink with Khamenei’s ship and his crumbling regime.”

He assured the Persian people he would communicate with them as to the time to rise up again, indicating he already has a plan in place to attempt to reclaim his father’s throne.

Pahlavi also addressed President Donald Trump:

The honorable people of Iran, despite the brutal repression and killings carried out by this regime, stood bravely for nearly two months. I now ask you to exercise the utmost possible caution to preserve the lives of civilians and my compatriots. The people of Iran are your natural allies and the allies of the free world, and they will not forget your assistance during the most difficult period of Iran’s contemporary history.

Israeli authorities believe that they eliminated multiple top Iranian officials, including the head of the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which committed the recent atrocities against the protesters and has long helped other jihad groups. There was even a rumor that the strike eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, but Iranian media — presuming they’re not lying outright, which is quite possible — is claiming that Khamenei will soon address the nation, so the rumor is as yet unconfirmed. But Israeli sources believe Khamenei is eliminated, which would be excellent.

