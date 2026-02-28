Saudi Arabia, Canada Stand Against Iran as World Leaders React to U.S.-Israel Strike

The murderous and terror-sponsoring regime in Iran has made itself such a global plague that even one of its major fellow Islamic governments of the Middle East is on the side of the United States and Iranian protesters against the regime now.

Interestingly, even Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the weasel who — as Trump jokes — runs our 51st state, wanted to align himself publicly with the United States after its strike on the Iranian regime. When international governments see one side is clearly on the offensive and the other side is literally falling to pieces, they want to rush to share in success.

As for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it said in its announcement that it "condemns and denounces in strongest terms the blatant Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The Kingdom affirms its full solidarity with and unwavering support for the brotherly countries, and its readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal... Saudi Arabia calls on the international community to condemn these blatant attacks and to take all firm measures necessary to confront Iranian violations." Notably, Iran reportedly launched a retaliatory strike against a U.S. base in Saudi Arabia today, with resulting infrastructure damage, which was a foolish move that will anger multiple Islamic governments ordinarily predisposed to listen to Iranian arguments.

Notably, even the terror-sponsoring Qatari regime, as dedicated to global Islamic jihad as the Iranian regime and often an ally of Ayatollah Khamenei, is angry at the strike on the Saudi Arabia-based U.S. base, so perhaps Iran has finally alienated even its normally enthusiastic supporters.

On the other side of the globe, Prime Minister Carney lectured Israel and the U.S. about "the protection of all civilians in this conflict," but also emphatically stated, "Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security."

Rather laughably, Carney attempted to take some credit for the strike. "Canada and our international partners have consistently called upon the Iranian regime to end its nuclear program, including at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis and with the United Nations' reimposition of sanctions in September." And since Iran's regime — predictably — isn't interesting in diplomatic negotiations, and continues to support terrorists, Carney pompously announced his empathy with "the Iranian people in their long and courageous struggle against Iran's oppressive regime."

Carney then cited his government's only actions against Iran, namely sanctions and listing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity. The prime minister's statement was a joint one with Minister Anita Anand.

Israeli authorities believe they took out the IRGC commander in the strike. More details are emerging all the time.

