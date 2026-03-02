BREAKING: U.S. Casualties Rise to 6 in Iran Operation

Sadly, the spectacular successes so far of America and Israel’s operation to destroy the terror-sponsoring Iranian regime come at a price: the price of brave Americans’ lives.

As of March 1, American military casualties from Operation Epic Fury were three soldiers, but tragically, that number has now, as of Monday afternoon, risen to six. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a statement on X confirming the heartbreaking news.

CENTCOM wrote briefly, “As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region.”

The statement did not include any names, and so far CENTCOM has refrained from identifying the fallen as they notify family members. “Major combat operations continue. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification,” CENTCOM added.

In a video message on Sunday, President Donald Trump praised fallen American troops as “true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives.”

Trump soberly admitted, “And sadly, there will likely be more [casualties] before it ends, that's the way it is.” He promised that the military chain of command from himself on down would be doing everything possible to avoid American casualties while maximizing the impact on the enemy. “We continue this mission,” the president said, “to crush the threat of the terrorist regime. We will easily prevail.”

