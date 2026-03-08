Rabbi Barclay's Weekend Iran Update

Shavuah Tov, may this week bring strength and success to the Iranian people, a long and lasting peace to Israel, and to the world.

While we can never really trust what comes out of the Iranian regime, today, Iran's National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani claimed on X the extremely disturbing announcement that "several American soldiers were taken captive," and that the U.S. is falsely claiming these soldiers were killed. A CENTCOM spokesman denied the claim, saying, "The Iranian regime is doing everything it can to spread lies and deceive. This is yet another clear example.

Let us all pray that the Iranians are lying, and that there are no wounded American soldiers being held captive. We know from our experience with Hamas over the last two years how these "people" treat captives.

Channel 14 reported that Israeli intelligence has spotted movement of missile launcher platforms in Houthi-controlled Yemen. It is anticipated that this is part of the plan to have a coordinated attack against Israel and the U.S. by Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Gaza all at once.

As the war continues, U.S. and Israeli forces are now targeting not just military installations, but attempting to directly affect Iran's economics and military supply choices by attacking Iranian fuel facilities, as they did multiple times between Friday and Saturday nights. "The military forces of the Iranian regime directly and frequently use fuel tanks to operate military infrastructure, and with their help, the terror regime transfers fuel to various consumers, including military bodies in Iran," said an IDF spokesman.

Iran has launched thousands of drones and over 600 ballistic missiles at Israel over the last week, most of which, thank God, have been intercepted or landed in unoccupied areas. But Iran has also launched hundreds of attacks on American bases in Arab countries; many of which have gotten through those nations' defenses, and most of which landed not on American bases, but on property, airports, hotels, etc. of each of those Arab nations. This has resulted in a wedge being driven between Iran and its Arab neighbors, and those neighbors are starting to react.

Reuters has reported that on Saturday, Saudi Arabia threatened Iran that if it continues attacks against it and its energy infrastructure, Riyadh will respond in a similar manner. The Saudis are particularly upset that after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's "apology" and commitment to making sure Saudi Arabia was safe, Iran launched more attacks on the Saudis today. Dubai has again been attacked by Iran today, this time hitting the facade of one of the towers in Dubai's Marina area; Qatar reported 18 missiles launched at them; and Bahrain's Interior Ministry reported that the Iranian attacks caused a fire and significant damage to a house and buildings in the capital of Manama. And while Iran is threatening Europe that if they intercede in any way, the Iranian machine will go after European targets as well, what really seems to be happening is that Iran is segregating and isolating itself from the rest of the world. Turkey announced today that if Iran attempts to use Turkish airspace again, it will act against the Iranian regime. Larijani made statements not only threatening Europe, but also President Trump personally, saying, " We will punish Trump for the assassination of the Supreme Leader, and we will never let him off the hook."

The real questions right now are at what point will the Iranian people be able to take over their own country, who will lead Iran in the future, what will it take for the regime to surrender (Trump said again today that he is no longer interested in negotiating, nor anything less than a total surrender), and what, if any, military strategies or weapons Iran is planning on releasing. We know that the regime has chemical weapons, as they used them on their own citizens. We know that Iran has missiles that split apart when hit and drop many small bombs, as they have started releasing those types of missiles in the last two days. We know that Iran and its proxies are in close communication, and it is anticipated that they will attempt a coordinated attack. But there is no way to know exactly how deep their weaponry goes, and/or if they will have any success with any of these attacks, God forbid.

Our greatest defense against the Iranian attacks has always been and remains God. For this reason, I continue to ask that everyone take a little bit of time each day to pray for the safety of Israel and American forces. If you don't believe in prayer per se, then I implore you to at least meditate and send "good energy" to the amazing men and women fighting directly for Israel and the United States, but in reality are fighting for the survival of Western Civilization.

Chazak u'Baruch

(Be Strong and Be Blessed)

Rabbi Michael Barclay

March 7, 2026

19th of Adar, 5786

