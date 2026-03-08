National Guard Helps Memphis Arrest 6,800 Criminals as Dems Sue to Stop Deployment

As local Democrat politicians sue over the deployment of National Guard troops to crime-plagued Memphis, those same troops have helped local law enforcement arrest almost 7000 criminals.

The Trump White House boasted about how effective the National Guard deployment has been in Democrat-run Memphis, including 6,801 criminals arrested, 703 gang members put in handcuffs, 148 kids rescued, and over 800 illegal aliens removed:

President Trump is making Memphis SAFE again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bcj5SGDlg2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026

President Donald Trump revealed last September, “In 2024, Memphis had the highest violent crime rate, the highest property crime rate, and the third highest murder rate of any city in the nation.” Hence the federal government and Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee coordinated to send National Guard troops to Memphis to address what was obviously a severe crisis. The effort was able to slash murder rates.

Those statistics are also why, last year, Memphis residents were excited for Donald Trump to send the National Guard into their city. Some local restaurant and business owners were especially enthused, as crime was making it difficult for them to stay open and keep customers. Not that Democrat leaders in Tennessee care, because WSMV4 reported on March 5:

A high‑stakes legal battle over Governor Bill Lee’s decision to send hundreds of Tennessee National Guard members to Memphis could permanently redefine how — and when — future governors are allowed to deploy troops inside the state. A lawsuit brought by Memphis and Shelby County leaders argues Lee overstepped his authority last fall when he ordered roughly 700 Guard members to Memphis to help a special joint task force targeting violent crime. The deployment followed a request from President Donald Trump.

What this tells us is that Democrats are aggressively opposed to cleaning up crime in Memphis. But this should not really be surprising, as it is their policies that made crime so rampant to begin with. Yes, the Democrat Party really does want high crime rates, including ubiquitous violent crime. They don’t even care if children are abused and exploited.

Why? Because Democrat ideology offers no actual longterm benefits or improvements. They thrive not on results but on short-term bribes (welfare, cheap illegal alien labor, etc.) and fear porn. When people are impoverished or bitter or flat-out terrified, they are much easier to manipulate. Voting Democrat is not a rational choice. It is always an irrational and emotional response to some sort of stimulus such as a conviction of victimhood (e.g., race-baiting), anger at specific groups or politicians (e.g., Trump Derangement Syndrome), ideological beliefs not grounded in reality (e.g., transgenderism), or a mere trigger reaction to fear and hate (e.g., antisemitism).

This is why Democrats still win elections and have about a fourth of Americans on their side — not because their platform brings good results and not because they bring prosperity, but because they play like experts on people’s worst emotions and fears.

