Two Men Throw Incendiary Devices Into NYC Crowd, Reportedly Shout ‘Allahu Akbar’

Two Muslims tried to blow up protestors and police in New York City using improvised incendiary devices, and the report online is that they shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

You can watch a clip purportedly of the failed terrorist attack below. It is difficult to hear clearly what the attempted jihadi yells as he hurls the smoking device — he certainly shouts something — but you can hear a man who seems to be the individual filming the clip saying afterwards that it sounded like “Allahu Akbar” to him.

Video shows a suspect shouting “Allahu Akbar” before hurling an object into a crowd of protesters in NYC today. pic.twitter.com/86a5Mc6gER — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 8, 2026

What we do know for certain are the names of the two attempted terrorists and what they did, as the New York Police Department held an official press conference. The suspects are Amir Balat — the one in the video — and Ibrahim Nick.

It is not clear however what the protestors in the targeted crowd were protesting, but it likely something to do with the U.S.-Israel operation against Iran’s terror-sponsoring regime. Pro-regime Muslims and leftists have clashed with anti-regime protesters in multiple cities. Were Balat and Nick trying to do their part to revenge the elimination of so many Iranian terrorist leaders by exploding improvised devices in the middle of an American city?

The NYPD spokeswoman at the press conference provided details, stating, “At approximately 12:38 p.m., a counter-protester identified as Amir Balat, an 18-year-old man, lit and threw an ignited device toward the protest area, landing in the crosswalk of East 87th Street and East End Avenue.”

Witnesses, the spokeswoman continued, “reported seeing flames and smoke as it traveled through the air, before it struck a barrier and extinguished itself, a few feet from police officers. Mr. Balat then ran southbound on East End Avenue toward 86th Street and gets a second device from a man tentatively IDed as Ibrahim Nick, 19 years old.”

More cultural enrichment thanks to mass illegal migration, perhaps? I think it’s safe to speculate that the family members of Amir Balat and Ibrahim Nick family are Muslim migrants, even if they themselves are not.

The spokeswoman continued, “Mr. Balat lights the device and starts running with it. He then drops the device on the west side of East End Avenue, between East 86th and East 87th Street. Officers immediately secured the area, and they took both men into custody. This was all captured on NYPD Argus camera.”

Following the attacks, the “bomb squad responded and examined the devices, [and] based on preliminary examination and X-ray imaging the devices, which were a bit smaller than a football, appeared to be a jar wrapped in black tape, Imp importantly, with nuts, bts, and screws along with a hobby fuse that could be lit. At this time, we do not yet know whether the devices were.” Such a device would be designed to cause as much damage to as many people as possible. Muslim terrorists love such explosive weapons. God help NYC with its pro-jihad Muslim mayor.

