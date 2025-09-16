Memphis Businesses Excited for National Guard Deployment

Local restaurant owners and managers, who have seen crime steadily bring down their businesses, are among the Memphis residents most excited for Donald Trump’s promised deployment of the National Guard to the crime-plagued city.

Advertisement

Cities across America have become almost impossible environments for businesses, with restaurants and retailers from San Francisco to New York forced to close their doors, sometimes after decades of operation, thanks to Democrats’ pro-crime policies. Now, multiple restaurant owners in Democrat-run Memphis can hardly wait for Trump‘s promised deployment of National Guard troops to their city.

"We just offered any of them that want to come in a free lunch plate just to say thank you for coming in and helping with the crime issue," says a Memphis restaurant owner on the federal deployment.



"I'm very concerned about crime, like everybody else." pic.twitter.com/x4ew1A6BFk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 16, 2025

The White House revealed, “In 2024, Memphis had the highest violent crime rate, highest property crime rate, and the third-highest murder rate in the U.S.” No wonder business owners are worried.

Tim Bednarski, owner of the barbecue, pizza, and sandwich restaurant Elwood’s Shack, is excited to offer National Guard members major food discounts when they arrive in Memphis.

ABC24 noted that Bednarski has specifically supported firemen, law enforcement, and active duty military in the past, so this is an extension of a long-time practice. “We help some of the homeless people and the non-aggressive people, but there are some dangerous, horrible people. I mean some really aggressive, bad people that have attacked my business before on multiple occasions,” he said.

Advertisement

Therefore, “If [National Guard] want to come in and get a rack of ribs, we’ll give them a 50% discount, or wings, or a burger, or something specific... we’ll be glad to be able to give it to them,” Bednarski added. He posted his intentions on social media.

Recommended: Jasmine Crockett Claims ICE Came Out of Slave Patrols

Bednarski did admit that he received mixed reactions to his post, with some people supporting him and some condemning him, but he is determined to stand with the troops. “I don’t know if we’re going to have ten meals a day or a hundred a day, to be honest. Whatever it is, we’ll be glad to fulfill,” he insisted.

Local business Mortimer’s manager Chuck Schaffler is also ready to offer free food to the troops, according to ABC24. “I really just feel that it’s a patriotic response more than anything else,” Schaffler stated.

Mortimer’s owner, Christopher Jamieson, called the offer of free meals “southern hospitality” and told media, “So, we just offered any of them that want to come in a free lunch plate just to say thank you for helping with the crime issue.” Crime has kept potential customers off the streets, he explained. “As far as the night time, we’ve closed earlier and earlier and earlier because there’s no traffic on the streets.”

Advertisement

Trump announced again over the weekend that, though crime is supposedly down in Memphis (presuming they haven’t been fudging data), it is still at completely unacceptable levels. “But the real work by us has barely begun. That happens after we make the official announcement that WE’RE COMING, and when we do that, as we did in now VERY SAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., the no crime ‘miracle’ begins. ONLY I CAN SAVE THEM!!!” Trump claimed confidently. He confirmed again at a Monday press conference that the National Guard would be going to the Tennessee city.

The National Guard has not yet been deployed to Memphis, but they will find lots of hot meals and some grateful business owners waiting for them when they are.

Here at PJ Media, we support law and order. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.