Antisemites Shoot at Toronto Synagogues

Two Toronto, Canada, synagogues suffered vandalism from unidentified gunmen overnight, as the global surge of antisemitism continues to threaten Jews from Israel to the Netherlands to Canada to the United States.

Advertisement

Israel’s foreign ministry issued an official statement on the attacks in an X post, where they excoriated the woke Canadian government for refusing to acknowledge the antisemitism crisis, which leftist ideology and mass migration in Canada fuel. “Canadian authorities - when you don't stop rising antisemitism, this is the result. Two more synagogues were shot at last night in Toronto,” the ministry angrily wrote. “When Jews are targeted and authorities fail to act, the violence only escalates.”

The CBC reported March 7 on the attacks against the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue and a second unnamed synagogue last night:

Police in parts of the Greater Toronto Area will be increasing their presence after shots were fired at two synagogues in North York and Vaughan. Toronto police are investigating the shooting at a synagogue near Bathurst St. and Glencairn Ave. shortly after midnight, said spokesperson Shannon Eames. Officers discovered bullet holes in the front door of a building, but no injuries were reported, said police on social media.

Related: Trump Declares Iran ‘Loser of the Middle East’ Being ‘Beat to Hell’

Advertisement

Antisemitism is a severe and increasing problem in Canada, as in so many other Western nations. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney did initially support the U.S.-Israeli operation against the Iranian regime, and his government has even pondered taking up an active military role against Iran, but this is a rare instance of the woke Canadian government siding with Israel and against Islamic jihadis.

For instance, last year, Carney and his government recognized a state of Palestine, which does not exist and has never existed. In fact, the recognition was a reward to Hamas for committing the Oct. 7 massacre and to the Palestinian Authority for lavishing money on the Oct. 7 jihadis. Hamas warmly thanked Canada for the recognition.

As of March 2025, there had been a 670% rise in antisemitic incidents following the Oct. 7 massacre, according to The J.CA. Notably, the Muslim population of Canada more than doubled between 2001 and 2021, and the percentage of Muslims in Canada is projected to rise from 5% to 8% by 2036, according to the Canadian Halal Bureau.

Algemeiner ran the following on March 5:

A wave of antisemitic incidents across Canada is raising alarm within the country’s Jewish community, as tensions linked to conflict in the Middle East continue to drive a surge in vandalism, harassment, and violence targeting Jews and Israelis. In one of the latest antisemitic incidents, a kosher restaurant and a neighboring business in Montreal, the largest city in the province of Quebec, were vandalized on Wednesday, with antisemitic graffiti and swastikas spray-painted across their walls. The incidents followed separate attacks in Toronto, a city in the province of Ontario, where shots were fired at a Jewish-owned restaurant and at a local synagogue.

Advertisement

The Canadian government fueled the problem, woke propaganda there has vilified Israelis in particular and Jews more generally, and the increasing Muslim population in the country practices a religion that explicitly commands the murder of Jews.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international events and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.