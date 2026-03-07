War Department Welcomes Back Troops Forced Out Over COVID Vaccine

The Department of War (DOW) has highlighted more than one American patriot who returned to active military service under the Trump-Vance administration after involuntary separation over COVID-19 jabs under the Biden-Harris administration.

Under Secretary of War Anthony J. Tata posted on March 6 about David Wilkinson, forced out of the U.S. Army as late as mid-2022 by the Biden administration’s anti-science and unnecessary insistence on COVID-19 vaccine mandates within the military. But Wilkinson loves his country as much as ever, and when President Donald Trump released his executive order on welcoming back troops who didn’t comply with the mandates, Wilkinson wanted to don the uniform again.

The DOW officially reinstated Wilkinson on Jan. 5, 2026, giving him — according to Tata — “full relief including backpay, entitlements, benefits, and constructive service credit, and promoted to SPC [specialist]. Previously an 11B Infantryman, SPC Wilkinson is now training to be a 68W Combat Medic.”

Wilkinson explained why he was very happy to return to military service. “Family and service have always been at the center of who I am…I truly enjoyed my time in the military — the mission, the structure, and especially the camaraderie,” he said. “My personal decision not to receive the vaccine led to my release, but it never changed my commitment to being a squared-away Soldier…Serving our country is a privilege, and I'm proud — now more than ever — to answer that call.” And we are proud to honor him. The military needs leaders of integrity willing to challenge unjust and illicit orders.

Tata also recently highlighted the case of Naval Hospital Corpsman Esther-Rose Corridon. She was delighted when President Trump issued his executive order offering to allow military who refused the COVID-19 vaccines to return to service. 

Therefore, she contacted the U.S. Navy to “pursue reinstatement & regain the ‘brotherhood and sisterhood’ she enjoyed prior to her discharge,” Tata explained. “Under the leadership of @SecWar [Pete Hegseth] & @SECNAV [John Phelan], and with concierge support from the Navy COVID-19 Reinstatement Team, she was reinstated on February 17, 2026, as a 1st Class Petty Officer with more than 3 years of active-duty credit & backpay.”

Pentagon Declares Counter-Cartel Conference Promotes Peace and Stability

HM1 Corridon is now serving at the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command, working on earning her master’s degree so that she can in future receive her commission as a Human Resources Officer. Corridon enthusiastically said, “I am looking forward to more leadership experience and working with genuine people. Go Navy!”

As for Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Quesenberry, a Security Forces Defender, he was able to return to service after being involuntarily separated in 2022 over the COVID-19 mandate. As of last November, he not only received full backpay, but earned the promotion to senior airman, and was allowed to choose at which base he wished to be stationed.

“I served honorably. I now continue to serve honorably,” Quesenberry stated. “God used difficult circumstances to create a husband, father, and – once again – an Airman.” God bless all of our brave service members who wear the uniform of the greatest military on earth.

