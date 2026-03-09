MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Hope you enjoyed a restful weekend.

My Sunday X feed was consumed with this weekend's big controversy, so I just checked my watch, and — nope! — still don't care one way or the other about Daylight Saving Time.

So we can put that one away for another year.

But what can't wait is today's Five O'Clock Somewhere, so join us at the usual time for the usual hijinks.

See you then.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

