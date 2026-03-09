MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on March 09, 2026

Hope you enjoyed a restful weekend.

My Sunday X feed was consumed with this weekend's big controversy, so I just checked my watch, and — nope! — still don't care one way or the other about Daylight Saving Time.

Advertisement

So we can put that one away for another year.

But what can't wait is today's Five O'Clock Somewhere, so join us at the usual time for the usual hijinks. 

See you then. 

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Freedom Fever Is Catching, and Cuba Might Get It Next Stephen Kruiser
Meghan McCain Wants Lindsey Graham to Stop Talking David Manney
Cases of AI Agents 'Freeing Themselves' and Going Rogue Are Becoming Increasingly Common Rick Moran
This Might Be the Clearest Sign Yet the Obamas’ Marriage Is a Total Lie Matt Margolis
Jesse Jackson Jr. Lays Into Democrat Presidents After Father’s Funeral Catherine Salgado
U.S. Military Warns Iranian People of Regime’s Military Ops in Civilian Areas Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

What the Left Doesn’t Want You to Know About Gas Prices
Los Angeles Discovers That Its Effort to Force Employers to Pay a 'Just Wage' Is a Cruel Joke
Genocide Inc.: Chinese Communists Bewail Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement