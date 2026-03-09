BREAKING: Bondi Officially Charges Muslim Terrorists Who Tried to Bomb NYC Protest

Sarah Anderson | 2:23 PM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"We have charged the two alleged ISIS-inspired terrorists who attempted to bomb a protest in New York City," Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X on Monday afternoon. "We will not allow ISIS’s poisonous, anti-American ideology to threaten this nation. Our law enforcement officers will remain vigilant."  

The charges include providing material support to a terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

In case you missed it, on Saturday, March 7, an anti-Islam protest gathered outside Gracie Mansion — the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani — when two homemade improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were thrown toward the protesters. 

The devices contained triacetone triperoxide or TATP, a volatile homemade explosive often called "mother of Satan," as well as nuts, bolts, and screws. They were ignited but failed to fully detonate, creating smoke and chaos. Thankfully, no one was injured. A third device was later found near a vehicle the alleged terrorists drove, sparking evacuations at nearby apartment buildings. 

The suspects are 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, both of whom are from Pennsylvania. They were arrested shortly after the incident. Both the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force called it "ISIS-inspired terrorism." 

According to Balat's statement to law enforcement, he wanted to carry out an attack that was bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing. Here's more from the official statement:  

In the NYPD vehicle en route to the NYPD precinct, BALAT, without being questioned by the NYPD officers transporting him, made the following spontaneous utterances, in part and as captured on the transporting NYPD officers' body-worn camera footage: 'this isn't a religion that just stands when people talk about the blessed name of the prophet... We take action! We take action!'; and "'I didn't do it someone else will come and do it.'

After arriving at the precinct and being advised of, and waiving, his Miranda rights, BALAT requested a piece of paper and, after being given a paper and pen, wrote the following: 'All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds! I pledge my allegience [sic] to the Islamic State. Die in your rage yu [sic] kuffar! Emir B.' Based on my training and experience, I know that "kuffar" is an Arabic term that refers to 'non-believers' or 'infidels,' and that 'Die in your rage' is a slogan used by ISIS and based on a verse in the Quran.

Law enforcement officers later asked BALAT if he was familiar with the Boston Marathon bombing, and if that was what BALAT had hoped to accomplish. BALAT responded: 'No, even bigger. It was only three deaths.'

According to the New York Post, "[Balat]  defiantly flashed an ISIS salute as he was led away in shackles during his perp walk. Wearing a black t-shirt and beige pants, Balat made the gesture before one of the officers detaining him slapped his hand down. Balat, whose parents are reportedly from Turkey but who became naturalized citizens in 2017, was arrested Saturday along with 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi after a homemade 'Mother of Satan' bomb was allegedly thrown at protesters outside New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Upper East Side residence."  

This is a developing story. 

