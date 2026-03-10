Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Megyn Kelly Are the New Trans Kids

The most overrepresented, overhyped, and overexposed political bloc in today’s mainstream media is… any guesses?

I’ll give you a hint: They’re in the Republican Party (more or less). And the amount of media attention they’re receiving is nothing short of extraordinary. In all their years, they’ve never received better press!

And in a weird, inexplicable coincidence, their business model directly depends on being noticed.

Not liked or loved. Not supported, trusted, or believed. And certainly not “winning hearts and minds” — because so far, they’ve failed to influence almost anyone.

Even though they call themselves “influencers.”

But it’s a simple financial formula:

Notice them. Click on them. Ca-ching!

I’m speaking of those MAGA-adjacent podcasters, “influencers,” and politicos — Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, Megyn Kelly, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Steve Bannon, and Thomas Massie — who’ve sided with the Democrats to oppose the Iran War, along with the MAGA members they represent.

After all, on the Democratic side of the aisle, the Iran War is clearly unpopular: 89% are against it; just 7% support it. They hate the war nearly as much as they hate President Donald Trump (3%).

And in another weird, inexplicable coincidence, the mainstream media is trumpeting their Iran objections with gusto:

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Given this vast degree of media attention, you’d get the impression that the Republican Party has fractured — and the MAGA movement was embroiled in a bitter civil war. After all, virtually every major media outlet in our country has aired the grievances of Carlson, Fuentes, Owens, and Kelly — many more than once. Why, anti-war sentiment must be rising!

But the trouble is, it’s just not true.

Only 11% of Republicans oppose the Iran War. An overwhelming majority — 85% — support President Trump.

And Republicans who self-identify as MAGA support the Iran War by an even WIDER margin: 90% support it; just 5% oppose.

Which means, most of the Republicans who oppose the Iran War were “Never Trumpers” in the first place — and NOT part of the Make America Great Again movement.

So how the heck did self-appointed MAGA spokesmen like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Marjorie Taylor Greene get this much media attention when they only represent 5% of the MAGA movement? (Not 5% of the American people or 5% of the Republican Party, mind you — just 5% of the MAGA movement!)

How does that make any sense?

It’s because they’re telling you a story that the media wants you to believe.

The mainstream media hates Donald Trump with the fiery passion of a thousand suns. For over a decade, every mainstream media outlet has tried to claim Trump’s scalp — and write his obituary.

Yet here we are, ten years later: Donald Trump is still in the White House.

They’ve told us he’s “literally Hitler” since [checks calendar] 2015, but somehow, he keeps winning!

It took ‘em a while, but the mainstream media has finally figured out why: As long as the MAGA base has Trump’s back, they can’t destroy him.

So, in order to win, the media must split the MAGA movement.

That’s the game: Carlson and Company are simply a means to an end; a blunt weapon to hurt the president and shatter our movement. It’s why they’re receiving press so ridiculously disproportionate to the small size of their bloc.

Because, if you’ve noticed, you don’t hear nearly as much from the pro-war Democratic bloc, do you?

Anti-war “influencers” (and their 5% of MAGA) are the most overhyped, overrepresented, and overexposed bloc in America today. They’re everywhere. Which makes them seem far bigger and more influential than they actually are.

And that was the media’s goal all along.

Y’know, in a way it reminds me of another overrepresented, overhyped, and overexposed group — one that used to get a ton of media attention, too. Remember when trans kids were everywhere?

Megyn Kelly does.

When the wind blows left:

Flashback to big shot "conservative" Megyn Kelly celebrating "trans kids."@megynkelly is for sale to the highest bidder. She has ZERO integrity. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/pwgqUEtXy2 — Right Wing Cigar King (@AlanCigarKing) March 3, 2026

And when the wind blows right:

There’s no such thing as a trans kid, Chief Lies-a-Lot. They get butchered by a corrupt system that wants to make money off of sterilizing them as mere 12-yr-olds who cannot possibly consent to no future kids/no sexual pleasure. Their arms/colons get gutted to build fake… https://t.co/vjN5lbuHyB — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 19, 2025

For the duration of the Iran War, the Carlson-Kelly-Owens 5% will enjoy a symbiotic relationship with the media, because they’re now allies with a common enemy. It’s a win-win partnership: Each side gets something they desperately want — whether it’s ideological, political, or (of course!) financial.

(Can’t forget financial.)

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that people tend to double down on whatever’s in their own financial interest. Which means, we’re going to see more of this: The hysteria of the anti-war 5% will escalate — as will the utter insanity of their attacks.

And oh, in yet another weird, inexplicable coincidence, Tucker Carlson just accused President Trump of demanding U.S. soldiers be given the right to [checks notes] rape Iranian women:

After Trump said that Tucker is "Not MAGA," & "not smart," Tucker responsds by releasing an interview critisising Trump's war.



Tucker allegeds that Trump wants American soldiers to "rape" Iranian women, and that Trump is "moving towards" using nuclear weapons in Iran. pic.twitter.com/pjTK8zeeFl — H.A. Hazony (@HAHazony) March 8, 2026

And the 95% of the MAGA movement that still aren’t with him must be victims of [checks notes] witchcraft and magic spells:

This has got to be parody. Even for Tucker. No, I just can't. My friend, Mark Levin, doing witchcraft. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. https://t.co/G34gbmrFy5 — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) March 9, 2026

It’s official: These anti-war “influentials” are the new trans kids.

