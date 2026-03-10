BEGINNING OF THE END? Iran's Richest Oil Region Demands Freedom, Democracy

Khuzestan is Iran's most oil-rich and ethnically diverse province — and the Arabs there have finally had it up to here with the theocrats who run things in Tehran. Whoever they are today, that is.

In a daring new statement, the Khuzestan Arab Tribes Assembly this week calling for "a free, democratic, and federal Iran," and that they "firmly believe that the Islamic Republic's system has violated the rights of the people of Iran."

While Khuzestan borders Iraq and is roughly one-third Arab, the assembly called the province the "beating heart of Iran" and emphasized "the protection of Iran's territorial integrity and reject any separatist or divisive project that harms the homeland of Iran."

"We see ourselves in the transitional phase from the current repressive regime toward a free, democratic, and federal Iran. We can play a constructive role alongside other compatriots in building a prosperous and united Iran."

Here's the release, which I used Grok to translate into English.

"We, along with all Iranians—Persians, Kurds, Baluchis, Azeris, Lors, Turks, and others—stand hand in hand for freedom, prosperity, and the bright future of Iran."

You don't put out a statement like that one unless you enjoy at least some confidence that "security" troops won't soon make a visit to explain to you the error of you ways. You know, in a dark cell somewhere from which you will only ever emerge feet-first. So whatever the real-world political efficacy of the assembly may or may not prove to be, the people behind it seem to believe that the IRGC's reach no longer extends there.

And — this is kind of a big deal — Khuzestan holds about 80% of Iran's onshore oil reserves, and also accounts for about the same percentage of Iran's onshore production. That's nearly 60% of all of Iran's oil production. Significant unrest there, even just among the Arab tribes, is a helluva lot more meaningful to Tehran's finances than anything that might happen in, say, dirt-poor Baluchistan.

Back in Tehran, the BBC reports that Iranians are "deeply divided" over nepo baby Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment to Supreme Leader. While one woman told the network, "Thanks to the Assembly of Experts. The hand of God is protecting us. Khamenei is still our leader," another young woman said that Khamenei the Younger would be "even more oppressive than his dad," and that "I really hope their [senior officials'] lives end in the war, otherwise if we're under his rule, we will all die."

Another 30-something resident said that if Khamenei "can't take revenge on the U.S., he will take it out on us ordinary people. I hope that Israel and the U.S. will target him."

I guess we'll see how many Iranians still support Khamenei the Younger when and if the money runs out.

Speaking of paid tools, remember disgraced Russiagate personality and convicted pedophile Scott Ritter?

He's back in the news (ish), appearing on crypto advocate Mario Nawfal's podcast to tell everyone that it's all but over... for Israel and the U.S.

Former U.S. Marine Scott Ritter:



The drop in missile launches is not a sign of Iranian weakness. It is the calm before the storm as they move from 15 year old decoys to the “big guns.”



Scott Ritter claims, Israel is “begging for an off ramp” after realizing it may be… pic.twitter.com/ikc78MTXTf — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 10, 2026

If you've never heard of Nawfal, just think of him as the Tucker Carlson of Dubai.

As for Ritter, my RedState colleague Streiff reminded X followers that he "has not had a security clearance for over 30 years," and that "besides being a perv and a Russian sockpuppet, he never served in any significant intelligence billet."

Put all of today's news together, and I'd have to presume that Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion are going pretty well.

