The Left Is Planning a Summer to Change the Meaning of Your American Flag

The left hates America. This we know. The left also likes to project, and it does so every time it purposefully decides to ruin something important to the nation in the interest of amassing power.

We can go way back. The main reason you pay so much in taxes is to give Democrats more power, to fund do-nothing jobs that take care of their constituents, to fund do-nothing social safety net programs that don’t solve societal problems, and to ultimately fund NGOs and slush funds that help Democrat politicians buy beach homes.

So, when the Republicans tried to cut some of that spending in the interest of cutting waste, fraud, and abuse, through something like DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), the left had a cow. It blamed Republicans for doing the very things the left was doing.

Led by Elon Musk, DOGE uncovered billions and billions of dollars in waste and likely fraud. More importantly, DOGE proved that it’s not that difficult to get to the root of a significant amount of wasteful allocation of your tax dollars.

The left was so threatened by that that it waged a violent campaign against Musk, accusing him of all sorts of things, but not mentioning that actual threat he was – the threat to their massive pipeline of cash.

This guy keyed a Tesla at a gym in Colorado and just got arrested and charged with a felony.



Imagine ruining your life because a bunch of anons on social media told you Elon Musk was a Nazi.pic.twitter.com/LK7ifCW7PQ — George (@BehizyTweets) March 19, 2025

So the paid protests started, people were targeted, and useful idiots were conned into illegally damaging their own neighbors’ Tesla cars. An environment of divisiveness was created in a very psyop manner nationwide. It was professionally managed, “messaged,” and a narrative was written.

Elon Musk was an “unelected billionaire” with unchecked access to federal government power. Never mind that the Democrats and their elected officials couldn't do what they do without their large stable of unelected billionaires. The only difference is that Trump and Musk are transparent about it. The left never is.

That’s the projection part of it all. Accuse the other side of doing what we’re doing so we can brand them with the allegation, creating a certain immunity from it for ourselves.

It’s the same playbook every time. No different than when the left violently impedes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and then blames the Trump administration for the mayhem it planned, organized, and funded.

You might think that the upcoming celebration of the United States of America’s 250th anniversary might not rise to the point where the left will give it the same treatment, but it will.

The reason is simple. If the country were to spend this summer, in unity, celebrating its freedom, its American heritage, and all things red, white, and blue, the left would see that as a setback. It would see that as a summer-long commercial for America-loving patriots who just might win in the midterms.

It doesn't see a celebration of freedom of speech, freedom to legally own a gun, freedom to live your life without government control and interference in the same way you do. It bothers the left to even think you have such freedoms.

We already got a taste of this when the U.S. Army decided to celebrate its own 250th anniversary with a parade, which the left and the media framed as a Soviet-style exercise of power by the Trump administration. The left organized paid protests across the country to overshadow the Army’s event, and the media was complicit.

BREAKING: Libs are planning over 2,000 protests across the US to counter Saturday’s massive D.C. military parade for the Army’s 250th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/H9XHr7lBCM — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) June 13, 2025

The left resents America as founded. It wants a divided America, which is why it loves Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), which is systemic discrimination based on race. The left wants an easier-to-control populace, which is why it wants curbs on speech and gun ownership. And it wants open borders, because it wants to replace the current American voting bloc with one that hates America as much as the left already does.

The left would love nothing more than to create a country that on July 4 would wave any flag other than the stars-and-stripes – the “pride flag” or the Palestinian flags would suffice.

And so, while the summer celebrations of America come into view, expect the left to build at least a part of its campaign of "summer of love" disruption to center on “America 250.”

The left feels compelled to ruin it for everyone. And it will know just who to blame – President Donald J. Trump. It will do so by taking actual events, materials, plans, and words, and converting them into a bastardized narrative that frames it this way.

The Trump administration is hijacking America 250 for Christian nationalism and white supremacy. Every flag-waving event enjoyed by real Americans will be portrayed as unadulterated displays of racism, because we all know by now, the left says the flag “doesn’t stand for everyone.”

“Christian nationalism” is a term created by the left to dehumanize normal Christians. It’s all to make Christians sound as close to ‘White nationalists” as possible without saying it. https://t.co/pFi21bEVLq — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 5, 2024

For every program, initiative, or even a simple local library talk about Paul Revere’s ride, there will be one about the bitter, inaccurate, deceptive “1619 Project” the New York Times ginned up.

Dare to even mention the relationship between God and country, and the left will be ready with a rapid response attack on your “Christian nationalism,” complete with some paid protestors at your doorstep. Contemplate talking about the founding fathers without mentioning that some of them owned slaves, and that alone will be enough to justify doxxing you.

The bottom line is, don’t think for a second that the left is going to sit this one out. It is fully prepared to make this one of the most miserable celebrations of America ever. It’s probably got the funding, the messaging, and the infrastructure already in place.

The good news is that on this one, the left is easily defeated. There’s an old saying about dealing with bad things when they happen: “If it rains, let it.”

That’s pretty much the best way to deal with the left when it comes after us for celebrating America. Let it. It won't work. Not this time.

When it comes to our side, do what you want to do, say what you want to say, party the way you want to party for America. Saturate your wardrobe, your house, your yard, your car, and anything else with red, white, and blue. And when they try to shut you down or take your fun away, laugh at them, and just keep on going. Don’t let a movement that's built on killing all joy take your joy away. This can and will be a good year, so long as we don’t allow them to hijack our national celebration of "America 250."

