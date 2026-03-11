The Morning Briefing: It's Not a Phobia If They Keep Showing Up With Bombs

Top O' the Briefing

First, I would like to direct your attention to something written by my good friend and partner in thought crime, Stephen Green. It's about the indeterminate leadership situation in Iran and it's told via one of the most famous thought experiments in physics — Schrödinger's Cat (young writers, don't try this at home). It also features the line, "because there's nothing weirder than a bored physicist." Who among us hasn't muttered that to ourselves when pondering quantum mechanics?

Let us move on to the dubious concept of Islamophobia. I won't be using any physics. I'm a Psych major, so we can't rule out that the Skinner Box might make an appearance.

Between Operation Epic Fury and the latest daily outrage from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, there are plenty of opportunities for oh-so-concerned leftists to shout "Islamophobia!" from the hills. It's the golden ticket for terrorist types — any criticisms of them can be met with with a quick charge of Islamophobia and that's supposed to end the conversation.

Here's the thing, though — a phobia is an irrational fear. Given that Islam's most ardent practitioners have tended towards murderous rampage for well over a thousand years, I would posit that any fear of them is quite rational indeed. In fact, not being a little leery of the "Allahu Akbar!" crowd is an affirmation of insanity.

Mamdani doesn't do himself any favors when it comes to assuaging the trepidation of his detractors. As Scott writes, he's completely dishonest about Islamic terror attacks. Mamdani keeps some pretty sketchy company too. This is from Catherine:

New York jihad-lover and socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani just appeared at a Ramadan event introduced by a man who has called for bombing Tel Aviv and murdering Israelis. Abdullah Akl made the introductory remarks for Mamdani at the Muslim American Society (MAS) mosque event in Staten Island. Akl has also made his terror-aligned sympathies perfectly clear by urging Oct. 7 massacre perpetrators to strike Tel Aviv, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Jon Levine, and by leading a crowd in a chant of “intifada,” which means genocidal jihad to wipe Israel off the map.

Again with the bombing. They're kind of obsessed, aren't they? That's not a good look for a private citizen who nobody knows, it's a damning one for the mayor of the biggest city in the United States. There's more news about the two young Jihadis who Mamdani keeps running interference for. This is from my Townhall colleague Joseph Chalfant:

New information about the failed bombing of an anti-Islam protest in New York City by two “ISIS inspired” men. Police have discovered multiple explosive devices in a Pennsylvania storage unit linked to Ibrahim Kayumi and Emir Balat. A controlled detonation took place to destroy the dangerous weapons.

The Religion of Peace has a real affinity for things that explode and make a lot of noise. That juxtaposition isn't going unnoticed by those of us who are constantly accused of being Islamophobes. Those who insist that the bad seeds in Islam are a mere fraction of the whole have a case that gets weaker every year. They're also getting quieter.

Because they know that none of this is a phobia.

