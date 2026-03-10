New Yorkers Can’t Trust Their Mayor to Tell Them the Truth About Islamic Terror Attacks

March 8, 2026, isn’t a “date which will live in infamy.” It was more like the Ides of March in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar — the date when a violent conspiracy finally came to light, unmasking the conspirators and revealing their true agenda.

March 8, 2026, is the date that New Yorkers learned the truth about their young mayor, Zohran Mamdani: He’s dishonest about Islamic terror attacks.

Which means, the next time New York City is targeted by Islamic extremists — and, sadly, the Big Apple’s bloody history strongly suggests there will be a next time — Mayor Mamdani won’t tell New Yorkers what the hell just happened. The way he sees it, that’s not his job.

He’ll minimize, obscure, misdirect, and post lies of omission.

Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.



What followed was even more disturbing. Violence… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 8, 2026

That’s because Mayor Mamdani cares more about shielding the Muslim community from “inconvenient PR” than honesty, integrity, or telling the truth about Islamic terror attacks. That’s not his north star.

His north star is the crescent moon.

Even when the facts are overwhelming. As the AP reported:

Two men who brought explosives to a far-right protest outside New York City’s mayoral mansion said they were inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, according to a court complaint. Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were being held without bail after a court appearance Monday on charges that include attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction. Their lawyers didn’t argue for bail but could do so later. The homemade devices, which did not explode, were hurled Saturday during raucous counterprotests against an anti-Islam demonstration led by Jake Lang, a far-right activist and critic of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat and the first Muslim to hold the office.

The more we learn about the two ISIS-inspired perpetrators, Balat and Kayumi, the harder it is to deny the awful truth: Two Islamic extremists intended to murder American citizens with homemade bombs — directly outside New York’s mayoral mansion.

The defendants said nothing in court, but Kayumi smirked and looked over at Balat as the judge read part of the complaint alleging they acted in support of the Islamic State group. Balat stared ahead at the defense table. According to the complaint, Kayumi blurted out, as he was being arrested Saturday, that “ISIS” was the reason for his conduct. Balat later told authorities that he had pledged allegiance to the extremists, and Kayumi asserted that he was affiliated with the group, the complaint said. Officers asked Balat whether he was aiming to accomplish something akin to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and wounded hundreds more. “No, even bigger,” Balat replied, according to the complaint. [emphasis added]

Yet, according to Mamdani’s X post, you’d get the impression that the victim of the terror attack — Jake Lang — was the one responsible for the violence. Note how Mamdani artfully connected the dots:

Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are. What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.

Of course, the mainstream media did its best to cover up Mamdani’s dishonesty. As the New York Times put it, “Mamdani Chooses His Words Carefully After Alleged Terror Attack.”

So did Politico: “A Bomb Thrown Outside Gracie Mansion Unearths Grim Reality for NYC Mayor.”

Politico, quite naturally, focused extensively on — what else? — the terrible, horrible scourge of Islamophobia.

Just five paragraphs down:

“The Muslim community in New York has seen a significant increase in Islamaphobic rhetoric and actions since Mayor Mamdami won his primary,” said Murad Awawdeh, a close adviser to Mamdani and the head of the New York Immigration Coalition. “As elected officials and right-wing media pile on by peddling hate speech and false narratives, Islamophobic attacks have become more persistent and aggressive.” There were seven anti-Muslim hate crimes in the city in January, an increase compared to January 2025, when none were reported, NYPD statistics show. Awawdeh said NYPD statistics alone don’t capture the full picture, noting that Islamophobic rhetoric and actions do not always amount to crimes.

Reread that last paragraph and marvel at Politico’s logic: If “Islamophobic rhetoric and actions” don’t amount to crimes, then by definition, they CANNOT be “hate crimes.”

Instead, it sounds a helluva lot more like free speech!

So the mainstream media conflated lawful free speech with unlawful hate crimes. Then it used these fake crimes to excuse real, actual, ISIS-inspired terror attacks in the heart of New York City.

Politico noted the seven(!) anti-Muslim hate crimes in January 2026. (Which is awful: Every American has the Constitutional right to worship as he or she sees fit.) But how come Politico didn’t mention the 31 antisemitic New York City hate crimes during the exact same time period?

Wouldn’t that have been useful contextual info for readers? There were 58 hate crimes in January, and over half targeted Jews!

Just 12% targeted Muslims.

Most probable answer: The fact that New York’s Jews are MORE THAN FIVE TIMES LIKELY to be victims of hate crimes in Mayor Mamdani’s city wasn’t helpful in blaming everything, including ISIS-inspired violence, on “Islamophobia.”

It beckons the obvious question: How can New Yorkers expect Mamdani to tell them the truth when the Islamic terrorists strike again?

Most probable answer: They can’t.

Remember the mainstream media’s uproar when New York City radio host Sid Rosenberg suggested Mamdani would cheer another 9/11-style attack?

Turns out Rosenberg was wrong: Instead of cheering, Mamdani would pretend it never even happened — and then blame all the chaos on “Islamophobia” instead.

(And Mamdani’s wife would like the X posts that insist it’s a “hoax.”)

In hindsight, perhaps we should hire Lang to stage protests in every major city in America. Might be the only way to keep us safe. Hunters call it rough shooting: It’s when you flush the prey from its hiding places, forcing it out into the open.

Lang just exposed two murderous, psychotic Islamic terrorists who were lurking among us, patiently awaiting the most opportune time to strike. At least now, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi won’t have a chance to hurt anyone else.

Say whatever you want about Lang, but our citizens are safer with Balat and Kayumi off the streets.

So don’t just “Beware the Ides of March.” Beware Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

He’s not being honest with you.

