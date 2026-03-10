KISS Legend Gene Simmons: Celebrities Shouldn’t Lecture Americans About Politics

Legendary KISS bassist Gene Simmons continues to serve as a voice of common sense and reason in an entertainment industry currently experiencing an epidemic of Trump Derangement Syndrome. I already count myself as a huge fan of the band, and I got the opportunity to see them on their last tour, which ended up becoming my son's first concert experience. Imagine your first show being a KISS concert. What a time to be alive.

Simmons sat down for an interview with TMZ on March 10 and let the rich and famous in Hollywood have it with both barrels blazing, calling them out for acting haughty enough to think the public actually cares about their political opinions. Those of us who are normal, well-adjusted adults don’t give two squirts of whatever liquid you want to insert here about the political leanings of actors and musicians. We can think for ourselves and make our own decisions, thank you very much.

The KISS co-founder launched into his rebuke after TMZ asked how he felt about actor and director Ben Stiller calling out President Donald Trump’s White House for allegedly using a clip from one of his movies in a “propaganda machine.” The interviewers then asked the bassist with the world’s longest tongue what he thought about Hollywood stars criticizing Trump. In true rock star fashion, he didn’t hold back.

“Yeah, because everybody in the world should listen to what actors and comedians say — because they’re so qualified,” Simmons said, his tone dripping with sarcasm. He then offered some pretty solid advice for stars in the entertainment field that they would do well to heed. “Basically, shut the f**k up. Do your art and shut up.”

Amen, brother! Look, celebrities can have their opinions on issues of the day. But when you work for the public — and they do — you should keep those thoughts to yourself and the people in your inner circle. Otherwise, you alienate your fanbase and hurt the work you’re trying to produce. We don’t need to hear your opinion on everything. Shocking, right?

Simmons then doubled down on his take, saying, “Nobody’s interested in your opinions — that includes me. Who the f**k do you think you are?”

The rocker added, “People in America work hard for their living and they don’t want to be lectured to by people who live in mansions and drive Rolls Royces.” This. So much this. The vast majority of celebrities are filthy rich and want for nothing. The rest of us “normal” people—the ones who form the spine of the country—have to work ourselves to death just to get by. We don’t want, nor do we need, out-of-touch celebrities telling us who to vote for or which issues matter. We already understand that.

“It’s time for everybody in the entertainment industry to shut their piehole and just do your art,” Simmons said. “Nobody cares what you think — I don’t.” Before the interview wrapped up, Simmons again mentioned Kylie Jenner and actor Mark Ruffalo with dripping sarcasm, highlighting how irrelevant their worldviews are to the public.

Now if only other celebrities would take this message to heart. Maybe they’d start making good movies and music again. Heaven knows what's coming out now is pure slop.

