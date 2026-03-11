Another Trump Official Moved to Military Base Amid Threats

Attorney General Pam Bondi has moved to a military base in Washington, D.C., after federal investigators flagged credible threats related to her work at the Justice Department, the New York Times reports. The move happened within the past month, after law enforcement warned her team that the danger had reached a level serious enough to force action.

Ms. Bondi moved from an apartment in the city within the past month in response to an array of threats flagged to her staff by federal law enforcement, these people said, including an uptick in criticism of Ms. Bondi, and threats relayed by investigators. One catalyst was an increase in threats following the capture and prosecution of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela in January, according to a senior official with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security matters.

This isn't an isolated case. It's a pattern: Several senior officials have already made similar moves amid increased threats against members of the administration. Among them are Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s top domestic policy adviser; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Miller, in particular, is a true example of just how unhinged the radical left is. Anti-Trump activists didn't just target him with protests; they actually circulated flyers with his home address and organized demonstrations directly outside his Arlington neighborhood, forcing his family to relocate.

Naturally, the New York Times found a way to spin this as a bad thing about the Trump administration, writing, “It is not clear how much, if anything, officials are paying to stay at some of the most historic properties in the government’s possession.” Though a spokeswoman for Kristi Noem said last year she was paying “fair-market rent” to live there.

A handful of officials have made use of military facilities in this way over the past several decades, including Jim Mattis, who served as defense secretary for Mr. Trump during his first term, and Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state from 2018 to 2021. Robert M. Gates, who served as defense secretary under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, lived in Navy housing in the Washington area for much of his tenure. But this appears to be the first administration to take such widespread advantage of taxpayer-funded military housing to accommodate political appointees who do not have a direct connection to the military, according to former officials and historians.

I’m sure none of the officials who have had to relocate their families want to live on the military base. It became a necessity because leftists were not just targeting them, but their families as well. It’s a sad reflection of how the political left approaches dissent in this country, where they treat policy differences as justification for threatening the safety and lives of public officials and their families, and pretend it’s protected speech under the First Amendment.

This is what the left has become. Trump has been the target of multiple assassination attempts, one nearly successful. Charlie Kirk was assassinated last year. The political temperature in this country isn't just elevated, it’s boiling, and you can thank the rhetoric of Democrats in Washington for this.

The New York Times can try to frame this as an abuse of tax dollars, but the truth is that radicalized leftists forced them into this situation. Personally, I don’t care whether tax dollars are paying for it. If the left doesn’t like it, stop making threats.

