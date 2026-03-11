The Big Lie: America Is a Divided, Hateful Country With No Hope of Ever Being United Again

I am addicted to the internet. I freely admit it. As a news junkie, I am as well-informed as anyone in the country.

I know a lot about a few things; I know something about a lot of things; and I know nothing about many things.

I spend 10-14 hours a day online, reading, writing, researching, and thinking. While it's my job, I would spend the time online anyway just because I can't stand not knowing.

And I'm trapped. The life I'm living is not "real" in the sense that most of the 320 million Americans live the same kind of life. Are they as angry as many of us? Do they fear for the future of the U.S. as much as most of us? Are they habitually offended by everything I write?

When I refer to "us," I mean PJ Media readers and the online right and left: the politically aware, perpetually outraged, eternally wounded, aggrieved, displeased, and helplessly partisan among us who enjoy being outraged, get a rush from catching a political opponent in hypocrisy, and laugh at an enemy's misfortune.

Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen, co-founders of Axios, have a piece in that publication that we should all read to remind us that the "online political community" to which we ostensibly belong is only a tiny part of America. The "super majority" of Americans are "patriotic, hardworking, neighbor-helping, America-loving, money-giving people who don't pop off on social media or plot for power."

And the real shocker: "Most people agree on most things, most of the time. And the data validates this, time and time again," they write.

Axios:

We've been manipulated by algorithms and politicians amplifying the worst of humanity. Our feeds and screens spread a twisted, inaccurate view of America. It makes it seem like the nation is hopelessly broken ... Political enemies are evil ... Facts are no different than fiction ... Morality, honesty and service don't matter ... And salvation can only come from magical technologies or a powerful few. What if we told you it's a big lie that makes you stop believing your own two eyes? Every day, people battle over outrageous things said on X. Did you know that four out of five Americans don't use X, and therefore don't see what you see? Pew Research Center found last year that only 21% of U.S. adults use X, and just 10% visit it daily. The loudest platform in politics reaches barely one in five Americans.

"Maybe, just maybe, it's the very people on these platforms who are the crazy ones," they write. "Maybe, just maybe, most people are simply normal, sane, real."

We know this to be true. If we talk to our neighbors, co-workers, or members of our congregations, we know what they’re concerned about: family, work, bills, and everything else that goes into creating a normal life. They don’t give a crap about what AOC just said, Trump’s latest putdown, a Democrat calling us fascists, or a Republican calling Democrats communists.The overwhelming majority of the nation just doesn't care.

In a given year, you see hundreds of people frequently enough to appraise their character. Are they good people? Would they help shovel after a snowstorm or lift groceries for an aging neighbor? Do they volunteer and give to others? We bet the answer is a resounding yes. This is America's Super Majority. The numbers back this up. Americans gave $592.5 billion to charity in 2024 — a record, with individuals accounting for two-thirds of it. Over 75 million Americans formally volunteer each year, and 130 million informally help their neighbors. Gallup research out last month found that 76% of U.S. adults gave money to a religious or other nonprofit organization in the past year, and 63% volunteered their time. This isn't a broken nation. This is a generous one, where the vast majority quietly do the right thing every single day.

This is from two hard-headed, respected journalists who have been writing about politics for most of their lives, not a couple of starry-eyed kids. They've hit on something important that we should all try to keep in mind.

It's good to be reminded of the ultimate goodness of people and America. The haters are going to hate. Let them stew in their unhappiness. The quiet decency and virtue that give us the steady rhythms of life and the closeness of families and communities make life worth living.

