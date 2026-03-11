Latin America Swings Right: Chile Can Officially Breathe a Sigh of Relief

As we've watched Latin America take a pretty hard swing to the right over the past year, one of the biggest success stories has been Chile. In December, former congressman José Antonio Kast found himself in a runoff against the Communist Party's Jeannette Jara. Thankfully, Kast won in a decisive victory with nearly 60% of the vote.

Kast assumed power today, surrounded by some of the most important people in the Western Hemisphere. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau was in attendance, as were many of the heads of state who were at Donald Trump and Marco Rubio's Shield of the Americas summit this past weekend, like President Javier Milei of Argentina, President José Raúl Mulino of Panama, President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador, and Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves and President-Elect Laura Fernández. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was also a guest of Kast's, and the crowd went wild for her, as was Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro.

Here's Machado with Kast. The future of Latin America.

María Corina Machado junto al Presidente de Chile, José Antonio Kast.



🇻🇪🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/GysiSf3Dcu — Juan Pablo Guanipa (@JuanPGuanipa) March 11, 2026

And don't forget Milei:

🚨🇨🇱🇦🇷 | LA DERECHA SEA UNIDA: El flamante presidente de Chile, José Antonio Kast, saludó afectuosamente a Javier Milei durante su salida del Congreso Nacional tras finalizar su ceremonia de asunción. pic.twitter.com/UAJYS58ZuG — La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) March 11, 2026

But the people of Chile are ecstatic either way. The country has more or less been taken over by socialists and leftists for decades, and its most recent president, 40-year-old Gabriel Boric, may have been the most hardcore — and least popular — of all.

🇨🇱 | CELEBRATION: We Chileans are celebrating. We celebrate the end of the socialist regime and the beginning of a new conservative and prosperous era for our country. It is the beginning of a capitalist revolution throughout the Americas. Dictators and bandits are not welcome. pic.twitter.com/N8IS5XMU1M — SantiagoDailyNews ❁ (@SantiagoDLNWS) March 10, 2026

So, let me warn you that as you peruse the fake news media today that you'll probably see a lot of headlines about how Kast is "far-right" or "ultra-conservative" or a big fan of the country's former dictator, Augusto Pinochet. First of all, Kast has praised Pinochet's economic reforms — he was a big capitalist, free market kind of guy who saved the country from full-on Communism — but Kast has also condemned him for his human rights abuses and all the bad stuff he did. It's not like he has posters of him hanging on his office walls. Sheesh.

Second, Kast has been called "Chile's Trump," and that right there is enough to make the MSM lose its collective mind. Here's something I wrote about him back in December:

Kast campaigned on being tough on crime and restoring law and order to the South American nation. That includes deploying the military to cities with high crimes, strengthening the country's borders, mass deportations of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, putting the interests of native Chileans first, and getting tough with cartels and terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua.

Sounds familiar, right? He's also super pro-U.S. and anxious to work with Trump — he was actually at the Shield of the Americas summit himself even though he wasn't yet president. That's what our MSM calls "ultra-conservative" or "far-right." Mere common sense. But the media aside, he's going to be yet another great partner for Trump and the United States in its war against everything from China to cartels.

According to Bloomberg, "Early on Thursday, his first full day in office, Kast’s administration plans to sign broad agreements with the US to boost cooperation on critical minerals and security matters."

I don't have much else to add. I just wanted to point out that it's a beautiful new day for yet another country in the Americas — and for all of us. Congratulations to the people of Chile and congratulations to President Kast. Here he is receiving his presidential sash. I'm beginning to think Trump should wear a big red, white, and blue one of those. What do you think?

El presidente José Antonio Kast recibe la banda presidencial.



Oficialmente Chile ya no tiene un mandatario socialista, Chile volvió al camino correcto.pic.twitter.com/kaKfxB6qm9 — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) March 11, 2026

