Swing to the Right: Another Country Elects a New Trump-Like Candidate

Chile hasn't had a conservate leader in decades, but as of Sunday night, that is over. As we predicted last month, Chileans took to the polls on Sunday and voted for former congressman José Antonio Kast to become the country's next president over Jeannette Jara, a member of the Communist Party.

You can tell what type of leader he'll be based on the MSM headlines. I just did a quick Google search to see what people were saying, and all the usual suspects are calling him "far-right" and "ultra-conservative." Let me interpret that for you.

Kast campaigned on being tough on crime and restoring law and order to the South American nation. That includes deploying the military to cities with high crimes, strengthening the country's borders, mass deportations of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, putting the interests of native Chileans first, and getting tough with cartels and terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua.

Gee, where have I heard this before? Many people have called him Chile's Donald Trump. He and his supporters have even used the phrase "Make Chile Great Again" during his campaign.

That's why the MSM is already labeling him with these little dog whistle phrases they use. In certain media circles, saying "far-right" and "ultra-conservative" essentially means "this guy is Hitler."

The 59-year-old Kast is Catholic and also pro-family — he and his wife have nine children. He's also a strong abortion opponent. Economically, he's in favor of cutting billions in government spending and embraces marked-oriented reform.

Kast also keeps good company. He and Argentina's President Javier Milei are good friends, and the two have vowed to work together in the future. While he and Trump haven't met as far as I know, he's a big fan of our president and our country and promises to work together with us too. As a matter of fact, as soon as Jara conceded this evening, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau were quick to congratulate Kast via X, and the State Department released a statement as well:

The United States congratulates President-Elect JoséAntonio Kast of Chile on his electoral victory. Under his leadership, we are confident Chile will advance shared priorities to include strengthening public security, ending illegal immigration, and revitalizing our commercial relationship. The United States looks forward to working closely with his administration to deepen our partnership and promote shared prosperity in our hemisphere.

Congratulations to Chilean President-Elect @JoseAntonioKast on his victory. The United States looks forward to partnering with his administration to strengthen regional security and revitalize our trade relationship. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) December 14, 2025

The US and Chile have had close relations for most of the past two centuries, as I know from personal experience as the son of a former US Ambassador to Chile. Today is yet another sign of the vibrancy of Chilean democracy and we congratulate the people of that great country and… https://t.co/dg9zGU4cQR — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) December 14, 2025

Kast also supports Trump's anti-drug trafficking activity in the Caribbean and does not consider Nicolás Maduro the legitimate leader of Venezuela. He even supports any U.S. action to get rid of Maduro.

I feel like I say this at least once a week, but it's a sign of the times. Many Latin American and Caribbean countries are swinging to the right.

Milei actually posted this map of South American on X on Sunday night. The colors are a little backwards for us, but the blue countries are the ones that lean center-right now. The red ones are the ones that currently lean left, though I have a feeling we will be able to switch Venezuela over soon.

Colombia and Brazil both go to the polls next year, and while the right remains fragmented in both countries, there's always the potential for a change. Brazil is more of an uphill battle, as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva plans to run for another term, but after four years of an unpopular Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist president in its history, I could see many voters in that country suffering from socialism and/or lunatic fatigue and voting for a right-winger if they have a good candidate.

In English, Milei's post reads: "The left retreats. Freedom advances. VLLC!" (VLLC stands for "¡Viva la libertad, carajo!" or "Long live freedom, damn it!," one of Milei's signature phrases.) VLLC! indeed.

LA IZQUIERDA RETROCEDE

LA LIBERTAD AVANZA

VLLC! pic.twitter.com/TfXucNdCJY — Javier Milei (@JMilei) December 14, 2025

