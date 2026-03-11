Will Josh Shapiro Sign a Bill Into Law That Boldly Resurrects Transgenderism?

If you thought the transgender issue was fading away, think again. The battle has moved more to the states, at least until “Mean Orange Man” has finished his second term in the Oval Office. In the meantime, blue states will serve as the battleground to keep whatever hope the transgender movement has of resurrecting itself.

Advertisement

That’s why it’s worth paying closer attention to the Orwellian-named “Fairness Act” in the Pennsylvania legislature. Officially, Pennsylvania’s House Judiciary Committee voted on March 10 to advance HB 300. That means that it will now go before the full Commonwealth House of Representatives for consideration.

Sponsored by Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia, the act essentially gives gender-confused individuals a stronger legal process to bully the rest of society into accepting, endorsing, and accommodating the lie that they live.

Legalistically, the act amends another act from Oct. 27, 1955, called the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act. The Judiciary Committee framed Kenyatta’s piece of legislation as providing for a “right to freedom from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation, for definitions, for unlawful discriminatory practices and for prohibition of certain real estate practices; providing for protection of religious exercise.”

PA Republican House member Stephanie Borowicz pointed to examples of how the language in HB 300 actually does permit biological males to play as females in sports, despite the persistent claims of the sponsors. She cites a number of examples from across the country. pic.twitter.com/PHESwJW8mV — PAcatholic (@PAcatholic) March 10, 2026

In other words, while the act tries to avoid saying explicitly that boys and men should compete in girls' sports, that you need to use someone's preferred pronouns, or that you need to give biological males access to girls' restrooms, it does provide a process for those claiming victimhood to go after you. So, hypothetically speaking, let's say you don't use someone's preferred pronouns, and that person feels discriminated against. HB 300 bolsters the process for remedying the situation for the supposed victim, while taking its pound of flesh from the accused.

Advertisement

If the act’s proponents get what they want, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a likely frontrunner in the pack of Democrat presidential hopefuls for 2028, will sign it into law.

Depending on the audience, the “Fairness Act,” which is very unfair to women and girls, is described in different ways. To the larger, unsuspecting audience of Pennsylvania voters, it’s simply an amendment to clarify more fairness in public accommodations.

Kenyatta said, “With hundreds of bills across this country targeting LGBTQ+ Americans just for being who they are, we have a chance to prove it by again passing the Fairness Act with bipartisan support.” Then he added, “In Pennsylvania, every single person deserves to be safe — no matter who you love or who you are.”

Generalized language like that is scary precisely for its lack of specificity. It's designed to give the victimhood bullies all the latitude they need to select situational targets and destroy them. They will do so on accusations of homophobia, and they will use the due process as prescribed by HB 300 to achieve some of the very things the act itself will not specify. The reason for the sleight of hand is obvious. The left knows that if it included these requirements in the law itself, it would fail, because the majority of the public is vehemently against these things.

It’s not clear how much bipartisan support the act will have, but there is something Pennsylvania Republican legislators need to know. This train has left the station. No one anymore is buying the lie that men can be women and women can be men.

Advertisement

Tom Shaheen of the PA Family Council put the legislation into proper context when he pointed out that the act doesn’t just look for broadbrush “protections,” but is written to specifically target religious and faith-based organizations and other targets of the left, saying the act, “would punish churches and faith-based organizations, force medical professionals to violate their conscience, and strip women and girls of privacy and fairness.”

HB 300 is a sweeping ideological rewrite of Pennsylvania law. HB 300 will result in redefining human identity, coerce speech, punishing dissent, and placing families, faith-based institutions, and children squarely in the crosshairs of the law.



Pennsylvanians deserve to know… pic.twitter.com/8JWqqZPuqW — Pennsylvania Family Council (@PFIpolicy) March 10, 2026

He added, “This will result in government overreach. This legislation puts ideology ahead of common sense and coerces Pennsylvanians to affirm beliefs they do not hold. It’s not about fairness or tolerance – it’s about using the power of government to force a political ideology to punish people who disagree.”

It remains to be seen if this act has legs. Pennsylvania legislators, both Democrat and Republican, give credence to the term “uniparty.” Some days, it’s almost impossible to distinguish between the two sides. This is not because Democrats lean right.

The one thing that has the potential to kill this act is Shapiro’s public opinion polling. If his polling tells him this issue would be a liability for him looking ahead to 2028, he won’t sign it. But if the polls aren't that clear, and he thinks he needs to sign this in order to shore up his base, it’s as good as law at this point. If you live in Pennsylvania, it’s worth a call to your state rep and state senator. Tell them to vote against HB 300.

Advertisement

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!