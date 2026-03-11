So, What Now for Iran?

Good morning, and welcome. Glad you're here. Today is Wednesday, March 11, 2026. It's National Dream Day. It's also National Plumbing Day.

Today in History:

1824: U.S. War Department creates the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

1851: Giuseppe Verdi's opera Rigoletto premieres in Venice.

1897: A meteorite enters the Earth's atmosphere and explodes over New Martinsville, W. Va. The debris causes damage, but no human injuries are reported.

1915: The British declare a blockade of all German ports (WWI).

1941: FDR signs the Lend-Lease Bill, allowing the U.S. to provide material support to Great Britain's war effort in return for future use of land for U.S. military bases in England.

1968: Otis Redding is the first person in the U.S. to posthumously receive a gold record for his single "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay."

Birthdays today include: The Three Stooges' Shemp Howard; band leader Lawrence Welk; British PM Harold Wilson; civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy; media mogul Rupert Murdoch; ABC's Sam Donaldson; Graham Lyle, Scottish singer-songwriter ("What's Love Got to Do With It"); singer Bobby McFerrin; director Jerry Zucker, (Airplane!; The Naked Gun; Ghost); Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy author Douglass Adams; guitarist Chet Catallo (Spyro Gyra, Chet Catallo and the Cats); record producer Jimmy (The Teeth) Iovine; singer Cheryl Lynne; columnist Jim Pinkerton; and singer Lisa Loeb. If today's your day, have a happy.

* * *

We are now at a stage in the Epic Fury action where the only one who can defeat our action is us. The U.S. Democrat Party is going to great lengths to ensure that failure happens because, well, Orange Man Bad.

Our first hurdle was to take out Iran's military — its air force, its navy, and its leadership. The pursuit of this goal has been marvelously successful.

But we simply can’t break things and walk away, assuming that the regime won’t rebuild. I warn you that over the last 47 years, it has shown a remarkable capability to both obtain and maintain what it wants. It still has its secret police and its contacts and friends outside the borders of Iran. If we leave at this stage, the Islamic regime will recover. It might take a couple of decades, but it will recover. Observe, for example, Rick Moran’s piece this morning:

National police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan says that demonstrating against the regime now makes protesters enemies of the state. "If anyone comes forward in line with the wishes of the enemy, we will no longer see them as merely a protester; we will see them as an enemy," Radan said in remarks broadcast late Tuesday by state broadcaster IRIB.



"And we will do to them what we do to an enemy. We will deal with them in the same way we deal with enemies," he added.



The warning was explicit and obscene. "All our forces are also ready, with their fingers on the trigger, prepared to defend their revolution," said Radan.

As Rick suggests, “The regime's leadership is fragmenting and at each other's throats. Under these circumstances, anything could happen."

It’s unclear where Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Khamenei's son, stands in all of this. Or if, in fact, he has the ability to stand at all. While he was elected to the position his father held, it was not by much. But there’s this, too: I keep getting reports that I cannot confirm, that the man was the target of an assassination attempt, and in consequence is lying in a hospital in a coma. The reports I’m seeing mostly originate from opposition leaders, and there has been no comment on these reports from the regime itself. You’d expect it would want to tamp down any talk of the leader it just elected being on the way to collect his 72 raisins. It would be, in the regime's eyes, a sign of weakness to confirm those reports. So, we aren’t sure what the story is.

The whole thing feels like the regime, what’s left of it, is doing everything it can to hold onto power, including raising hell in the Straight of Hormuz. To be expected, I suppose. It will not stop until it's stopped. It's been fighting a war for near-on 50 years; it's not about to stop until it's deceased. The fastest way to end the war is to aid it in that transition.

Meanwhile, the Crown Prince, Reza Pahlavi has said essentially, look, I’ll be an interim leader for 100 days. He laid out an entire plan called the Iran Prosperity Project. It looks interesting, even plausible. But before any such plan can be executed, the Islamic regime needs to be removed. We have to see that part through, and not allow the temporary price of a gallon of gas and the bleating of sheep like Sen. Chuck Schumer to determine the outcome of this thing. The Islamic Regime is depending almost totally on the American left raising hell on gas prices, and its (I believe intentional) misreading of the War Powers Act. (For added info on that, may I suggest Catherine Salgado's piece from yesterday?)

The end goal here is not only the removal of the Islamic regime from power, but also making sure it cannot ever again seize power. Thing is, the regime is still heavily armed, at least from the POV of the Iranian people, who, down to a man, want it gone. They have APCs, lots of rifles, and they have tanks. It's certainly enough to quell a rebellion, absent any aid (read that weapons) for the Iranian people. More than enough to keep an unarmed civilian population, however well motivated, at bay. I hope we are arming those folks, but I have seen no indication of that.

Mark Levin last night raised the point that we dictated to Japan that they would unconditionally surrender. We wrote their constitution, and we picked the people for key leadership roles. Trump is quite correct to demand the same from the Mullahs, and his best bet for long-term stability in that region is doing the same thing in Iran as we did in Japan post-World War II.

I’m not suggesting a long-term approach with boots on the ground and so on. I am suggesting we need to eradicate the regime totally, so there is no way they can return, and put a government in place that is, at least, not anti-American. Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi seems the best candidate at the moment.

Thought for the day: What doesn't kill me only annoys me.

I'll see you tomorrow. Take care.

