DOJ Sues Six More Blue States for Hiding Shady Voter Rolls From Feds

They're coming for the voter rolls. The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department (DOJ) has already sued Oregon and California for trying to hide their voter rolls from the feds. This week, they added Washington to their list, making it a clean sweep of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ states. They're all now facing suits for civil rights violations, for hiding their shady voter rolls.

Besides Washington, the DOJ is suing Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont for failing to show the feds their voter lists, which they're required to do.

"Accurate voter rolls are the cornerstone of fair and free elections, and too many states have fallen into a pattern of noncompliance with basic voter roll maintenance," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. And she doubled down, promising to bring the pain with continual, "proactive election integrity litigation until states comply with basic election safeguards."

The head of the DOJ's civil rights division, Harmeet Dhillon, said the state's election officials were warned the feds would sue if they failed to provide the information and continued to "defy" federal orders to cough up the information.

"Our federal elections laws ensure every American citizen may vote freely and fairly. [W]e will not stand for this open defiance of federal civil rights laws," Dhillon stated. She said that Americans require "accurate voter lists as they go to the polls" and they need to know "that every vote counts equally, and that all voters have confidence in election results."

Accurate voting rolls — that's quite a problem in at least one of the states she's suing. And we can understand why it would want to hide the problems.

In Washington State, there are an estimated 700,000 people on the voter rolls who are not attached to any Social Security number, which isn't required, but the secretary of state claims they use Social Security verification software to check the veracity and citizenship of the voter. How does that happen if they have no social security number attached to the voter? Worse, the mail-in balloting and sanctuary state that swears it doesn't register ineligible voters — a complete lie — also presides over voter rolls that boast at least 25,000 active voters who have absolutely, positively no identifying information whatsoever attached to their voter registration. It's believed that one in seven voters in Washington is ineligible.

A survey of 29 of that state's 39 counties by Washington-based We The Governed found that one in seven voters in that West Coast, Messed Coast™ state was illegal, so you can see why Washington's Secretary of State Steve Hobbs sent a howler back to the DOJ saying he wouldn't share the voter information with that Bad Orange Man.

Even though the 1960 Civil Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, and the Help America Vote Act require states to cooperate, Hobbs said the information was private. Shhhh! Don't tell anyone who the voters are!

And he isn't alone.

Dhillon says other states, in addition to Washington, are telling her they can't give her voters' Social Security numbers when it's the feds who issue Social Security numbers.

Ultimately, @CivilRights under @AGPamBondi wants to help all the states do their jobs better and give American citizens the clean voter rolls they are entitled to! pic.twitter.com/hBYxD4DGgl — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 4, 2025

Glen Morgan of We the Governed told me on a recent Seattle Red radio show that state elections officials have been routinely destroying evidence the feds told them to preserve.

“This lawsuit is just the latest example of the weaponization of the Department of Justice to further the Trump Administration’s unlawful whims… but I’m not surprised that this Administration is confused about what it means to behave lawfully," Rhode Island's attorney general sniffed to Bloomberg.

New Mexico said it couldn't give the feds any information besides the publicly available voter information.

Dhillon says other states have complied with her demands.

In the end, of course, removing long dead and buried Democrat voters, illegal aliens, ineligible-to-vote U.S. residents, and multi-state voters from the voter rolls is in everyone's best interest. I thought Democrats were all about saving "democracy" and all that. Isn't the franchise kind of a big deal in a "democracy," as they call it?

