Congressmen Aim to Un-Charter Woke Teachers’ Union

Republican congressmen are hoping to throw the book at a massive and massively woke teachers’ union that has a congressional charter.

With American students’ math and reading scores continuing to hit historic lows last year, and with schools and teachers regularly prioritizing radical leftist propaganda over truthful, useful education, it’s obvious the National Education Association (NEA) is a catastrophic failure. While the NEA promotes pro-Hamas rhetoric and bashes Donald Trump, many American kids can barely read or solve equations.

Advertisement

Rep. Mark Harris (R-N.C.) wants better for America’s youth. “The National Education Association’s time is over,” he said Wednesday, announcing new legislation to remove NEA’s congressional charter, which it has had since 1906. “They call themselves a teachers’ union, but their true mission is clear: indoctrinating our children with toxic propaganda.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) agreed with him. Revoking NEA’s congressional charter would “send a strong message” that the “federal government… no longer endorses the extremist politics or the damage they’re doing to our nation and to our education system.”

Tina Descovich, CEO and co-founder of Moms for Liberty, bashed the NEA too: “It’s an incredibly sad moment in our nation’s history when the largest teachers union has put woke politics before America’s children.”

Advertisement

The NEA at its recent July convention voted to fight various Trump administration measures and claimed the president himself is a fascist (though the union misspelled “fascism” in its condemnation — I think I know why students aren’t being taught to spell well). As Ron Weasley would say, they

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Among NEA’s funding priorities are support for the “No Kings” movement, opposition to ICE raids, descriptions of Trump as fascist henceforth in NEA materials, and efforts to combat the recent Supreme Court decision that confirmed parental rights despite teachers’ efforts to indoctrinate kids into LGBTQ ideology without parents’ consent. This is what our country’s biggest teachers’ union is actually focused on. Public schools are no longer educational institutions but Marxist indoctrination factories.

For Our VIPs: Home Depot Felons and the Truth About Illegal Alien Workers

Meanwhile, The Daily Signal explained, "In 2022, the U.S. Nation’s Report Card found that only one-third of American fourth-graders performed at or above the National Assessment of Educational Progress proficiency reading level." The same abysmal trends were evident in the 2024 data.

Becky Pringle, the crazy head of NEA, ranted, “The National Education Association and its members are unequivocally committed to the cause of educating, organizing against, and combating all forms of hate and discrimination, including antisemitism and anti-Palestinian bigotry. This is a fundamental principle we will never abandon.” Considering that NEA just cut off the Anti-Defamation League for having ties to Israel, I think we can say NEA doesn’t really want to stop antisemitism. But it certainly does want to promote Islamic jihadi propaganda and turn students into Marxist activists.

Advertisement

Help us continue to bring you updates on wokeness in education. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.