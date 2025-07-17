Energy Independence: New Nuclear Reactors in the Works

Under the new Trump administration leadership, the U.S. Department of Energy is surging ahead with multiple projects to ensure Americans’ future energy independence, including a push for new nuclear reactors.

Advertisement

Democrats favor toxic, inefficient, and expensive wind and solar, but the Trump administration is wisely turning to gas, oil, and nuclear energy for dependable energy sources. In a July 16 press release, the Department of Energy (DOE) proudly detailed a new nuclear power pilot program, which it says will end our dependence on foreign nations.

The pilot program will “accelerate the development of advanced nuclear reactors and strengthen domestic supply chains for nuclear fuel,” DOE insisted. Having issued a Request for Application (RFA), the DOE is looking to attract American companies that are able to build and operate nuclear fuel production lines. America is currently dependent on foreign nations for “critical materials” and enriched uranium, but the DOE under Secretary Chris Wright hopes to change that.

Wright explained that America already has the capability to be a nuclear power world leader. “America has the resources and the expertise to lead the world in nuclear energy development, but we need secure domestic supply chains to fuel this rapidly growing energy source and achieve a true nuclear energy renaissance,” he said.

Advertisement

Recommended: The Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland Turns 70

While the Biden administration — like all Democrat administrations — over-regulated everything, particularly energy, the new administration has a different strategy. “The Trump Administration is accelerating innovation, not regulation, and leveraging partnerships with the private sector to safely fuel and test new reactor designs that will unleash more reliable and affordable energy for American consumers,” Wright stated.

The DOE press release explained:

Today’s action directly supports President Trump’s executive orders to reform nuclear reactor testing at the Department and deploy nuclear reactor technologies for national security, and establishes a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain for testing new reactors.

This new pilot program was announced soon after Wright attended the opening of a rare earth mining project, the first such in decades, in Wyoming. Rare earths are essential for the electronics on which our society so heavily depends, and right now, Communist China absolutely dominates the rare earths market, partly by utilizing slave/abusive labor in Africa and China. Since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is America’s number one enemy, obviously decreasing our dependence on foreign rare earth mining and processing is vital to our national interests.

Advertisement

Related: Energy Independence: Key Rare Earth Project Launches in Wyoming

After attending the new Ramaco Resources’ Brook Mine opening, Wright celebrated it as “a monumental step towards unleashing the full potential of American energy by utilizing the abundant resources we have right here at home,” and one that will create more jobs.

America is on track for true energy independence within the next few years, thanks to the Trump administration.

Help us continue to bring you updates on the energy revolution. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.