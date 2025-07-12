Energy Independence: Key Rare Earth Project Launches in Wyoming

America needs rare earths for all of our electronics, but unfortunately, right now Communist China has a stranglehold on the rare earth market, which depends on also slave labor in Africa. But with the launch of a new project in Wyoming, America is slowly moving toward independence from hostile nations and exploitative labor.

On July 2, Rare Earth Exchanges reported that Ramaco Resources’ Brook Mine in Wyoming was set to become the first new rare earth project in America in more than seven decades. By the end of this past week, the mine opened, with Donald Trump‘s energy secretary in attendance to celebrate the move for energy independence.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright attended the mine’s Carbon Ore Rare Earth project launch, and lauded it in a July 11 X post as a “monumental step towards unleashing the full potential of American energy” that will also be beneficial in creating new jobs.

Today, I am in Wyoming for the grand opening of the Ramaco Brook Mine Carbon Ore Rare Earth project! This is a monumental step towards unleashing the full potential of American energy by utilizing the abundant resources we have right here at home.



A great day for American jobs… pic.twitter.com/1WOxvQUB4g — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) July 11, 2025

Rare Earth Exchanges explained, “The project utilizes a unique carbon ore approach to extract rare earth elements and critical minerals from coal deposits.” This means that the highly valuable minerals will be extracted from coal and from carbonaceous ore deposits.

In a bold declaration of strategic intent via Fox News, Ramaco CEO Randall Atkins emphasized that this milestone marks more than just a ribbon-cutting—it signals America’s renewed resolve to rebuild a domestic critical mineral supply chain, reducing reliance on Chinese imports vital to defense, energy, and tech sectors.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon emphasized the idea of America cutting off its dependence on foreign nations, too. “This project is about energy independence, innovation, and reclaiming leadership in critical mineral development,” he said.

Ramaco Resources labels itself as one of the top producers of metallurgical coal, which is necessary for manufacturing steel in the United States:

We are also an emerging domestic producer of rare earth elements and other critical minerals, and have partnered with federal researchers for over a decade on coal-to-product innovation, enabling coal to serve as the carbon feedstock for valuable commercial products and materials.

The rare earths market currently depends upon abusive labor in Africa and China, including child labor and slave labor. Communist China, our number one enemy, controls about 90% of the rare earth processing globally.

In 2022, Frontier Resource Group’s Erik Prince warned, “The electronic device that you’re watching this podcast on requires rare earths. So your cellphone, your TV, computers, your — the chips in your car, all of that requires rare earths, which don’t come from all over the world.” He added, “So China has made a strategic focus to dominate that piece of the trade, they’re focusing on electrical vehicles, because they can’t compete in internal combustion engines. And they control about 90% of the world’s processing [for rare earths].”

That is why it is so vitally important for America to open up more rare earth mines and facilities, so we don’t have to depend on exploitative labor and our biggest enemy, the Chinese Communist Party.

