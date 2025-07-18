Nice Try, Ro: GOP Turns Epstein Grandstanding Into a Mic Drop

Confession: I’ve been loath to write anything about the whole Jeffrey Epstein mess. It’s a public relations boondoggle and a whole bunch of sideways energy all wrapped in a flaming bag of dog poo. Yet plenty of people care about it, and the whole issue shows no signs of going away anytime soon.

Advertisement

The only issue that resonates with me is that creep extraordinaire Epstein trafficked young girls for the sybaritic rich and famous to use as play pretties, and that’s disgusting. A list of people? That doesn’t matter to me nearly as much as getting justice for these poor girls.

This week, President Donald Trump authorized Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all credible evidence involving Epstein, and that starts with grand jury testimonies. That’s going to take Bondi going to court, but hopefully, she’ll pursue it as doggedly as she can and not drop the ball. She has a lot of face to save.

Of course, the other shoe to drop this week was the Wall Street Journal’s tacky and more-than-questionable hit piece that suggested that Trump wrote a bawdy letter to Epstein for the latter’s 50th birthday back in 2003. Trump says that the whole story is false — nobody bothered to authenticate the letter, and the source of the news is sketchy and agenda-driven (naturally).

The author of the Wall Street Journal piece has ties to Fusion GPS, the company that fabricated the Steele Dossier with the intent of promulgating the Russian collusion hoax. [sarc] Nothing to see here, right? [/sarc] It’s so blatant that the president is talking about suing the Wall Street Journal, and good on him for it.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal published a hatchet job article with a FAKE “birthday letter” that is supposedly from 2003.



This is like the Steele Dossier that kickstarted “the Russia, Russia, Russia” Hoax all over again.



The WSJ refused to show us the letter and conceded they don’t… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 18, 2025

But it gets better because Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) thought he’d get cute and introduce a resolution to release the Epstein documents. I’d like to buy Khanna for how clever he is and sell him for how clever he thinks he is because I’d make a killing! None of the Republicans voted for that resolution because it would have placed the control of the release of information squarely in the Democrats’ hands.

Recommended: House Approves Trump's Spending Cuts Bill in Early Morning Vote

House Republicans turned the tables on Khanna by passing their version of his resolution with safeguards against false information, à la the Steele Dossier, from making its way into the wild. And shocker of all shockers, zero Dems voted for it. In other words, the House GOP smoked the Dems out into the open and revealed their true colors.

Advertisement

It’s way past time that the GOP beat the Democrats at their own game. This new level of boldness and gamesmanship that Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) are bringing to the party is a massive breath of fresh air. Is this winning? Heck yes, albeit in a way I didn’t expect — although I do appreciate it.

You’d better believe I voted for this. Let’s keep beating the Democrats at their own game.

Join PJ Media VIP and get the unfiltered, unapologetic truth the corporate press won’t touch — including insider commentary, exclusive columns, and bold takes on the stories that really matter.

Right now, you can get 60% OFF with the promo code FIGHT — because that’s exactly what we’re doing: fighting for free speech, real journalism, and accountability.

VIP membership means:

Access to exclusive investigative columns and podcasts

Direct insights from our top writers and editors

Commenting privileges and behind-the-scenes newsletters

A community that actually gets it

This isn’t just a subscription — it’s a stake in the fight for truth.

Use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off now.

Join the fight. Stay informed. Speak freely.

PJ Media VIP — Because the truth is worth it.