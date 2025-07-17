Trump Rips Wall Street Journal, Vows to Sue Over 'Scam' Epstein Story

President Donald Trump says he's suing the Wall Street Journal after it published a story claiming he wrote a bawdy birthday greeting—featuring a primitive drawing of a nude woman—to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, before Epstein had been busted for being a sick pervert. Trump, who is becoming an expert on libel, slander, and defamation law, has won millions of dollars in settlements from multiple news outlets for printing or airing malicious and untrue claims against him.

Trump posted his angry response to the Journal on TruthSocial, claiming that he gave the Journal fair warning that the story was false and that Rupert Murdoch assured him he would kill the story. That didn't happen.

The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so. The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that.

The Journal reported:

The letter bearing Trump’s name, which was reviewed by the Journal, is bawdy—like others in the album. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair. The letter concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Though it's not particularly damaging, Trump says he warned the Journal's editor and publisher that he didn't write the note or draw the picture. All day on Thursday, anticipation was building as the Journal leaked that it had a big scoop. I wrote about it, and who I think leaked this story in the first place, in my story "BIG! BLOCKBUSTER! BAM! WSJ Epstein/Trump Exclusive Is a Big Dud. But Where Did It Come From?"

In his TruthSocial post, Trump used the magic legal words to claim that the Journal had been forewarned.

Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist. President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal.

Trump wrapped up his--or Karoline Leavitt's--thoughts with an excellent point about how if there were connections between himself and Epstein beyond being photographed at events in their younger years, they would have been leaked before this.

[The Wall Street Journal] has truly turned out to be a “Disgusting and Filthy Rag” and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant. If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago. It certainly would not have sat in a file waiting for “TRUMP” to have won three Elections. This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS!





Trump followed up with a shorter message on TruthSocial, once again disavowing the story.

The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT

The story goes that Trump and Epstein had a falling out years ago, after Epstein tried to pick up a Mar-a-Lago member's teenage daughter. Epstein was forever banned from the club. As the walls closed in on Epstein, Virginia Giuffre's lawyer sought information from Trump and said he was helpful to him. Virginia was employed as a locker room attendant at Mar-a-Lago when Ghislaine Maxwell offered her a job with Epstein.

Trump has been the most transparent president in history. The fact that he recently balked on releasing more Epstein documents drew more attention to the issue and disappointed a lot of his ardent supporters. Considering he knew this story was coming out, he probably wanted to tamp down attention to it in the media. Considering he knew this story was coming out, he probably wanted to tamp down media attention. Now that it's out, however, he wrote on TruthSocial Thursday that he had told Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce "any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval."

Trump's fuming over the story and is vowing to sue, but others, like Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, are mocking the story for being a nothing burger.

Please don’t show this to the Wall Street Journal. It is a hand sketch. They may think I’m a sex trafficker. pic.twitter.com/fchh6TheUO — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 18, 2025

The story, however, has gotten under Trump's skin. He railed on TruthSocial, "This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!"

Trump should hand this off to his attorneys and keep working to save the country.

