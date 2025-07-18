Dear Dems: PLEASE Keep Worshipping Barack Obama

Barack Obama spent this week doing what Barack Obama loves to do most — making headlines about Barack Obama talking about what a wonderful guy Barack Obama is.

My Townhall colleague Leah Barkoukis had some of the details earlier this week, after Obama lectured Dems to get out of their “fetal positions” and “toughen up,” as the party's approval rating sank to a new all-time low of just 19%.

"Remember when we did all that winning when I, Barack Obama, was in charge? Yeah, that was awesome."

Then there's this gem from Obama's appearance Wednesday on Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson's struggling IMO podcast: "Men need a gay friend to show them empathy and kindness."

BREAKING: Former President Barack Obama says gay professor shaped him as a young man. pic.twitter.com/oBlG1M6SO1 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 17, 2025

I can't even begin to tell you what a nothingburger that is. By the time I was 19, my second-favorite teacher, first radio mentor, and high school sweetheart were all gay. That last one admittedly put a damper on our romance. The point, though, is that they all added tremendously to my life and education, and none of what they added had anything to do with their sexuality.

My story is hardly unique, but as X user Oliver Sherouse reminded me last night, "The first law of being Barack Obama is that nobody has ever done or experienced anything before him."

If Democrats need perspective on how to gain new appeal to voters — and they desperately do — they won't find it while they remain blinded by their worship of former president ME ME ME.

My first pass at the headline to this piece read "Please Keep Listening to Obama," but "listening" doesn't quite capture Democrats' rapture with The Anointed One, aka "Black Jesus."

Maybe — maybe — he's lost a bit of shine since leaving office eight years ago, but guess who Democrats still go to whenever they find themselves in a clutch?

Right back to their main source of dopamine, former President Barack Obama.

One of my favorite moments of just that was when Obama hit the trail in swing states for the struggling Harris-Walz campaign: "Obama launches campaign blitz in Pennsylvania, calls on Black men to support Harris' candidacy."

Pretty standard stuff, really, until you remember what happened next — a story in three headlines:

My shriveled little heart just grew three sizes.

I'm not saying Kamala Harris didn't have her own issues attracting male voters, but I am saying that Obama's magic touch isn't all that Democrats believe it is.

It isn't 100% true, of course, that Democrats always heed Black Jesus. There was one very big moment when one very important* Democrat totally dissed Black Jesus in a moment of sweet, hot vengeance. And we're just days away from its one-year anniversary.

The very short version is that a cabal of Democrats led by Obama and Nancy Pelosi harangued Joe Biden into dropping out of the presidential race. Obama reportedly called Harris a general election loser and quietly pushed for a mini primary to select a new nominee.

Biden, just hours after he or somebody announced (on X!) that he had dropped out, posted this gem: "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats – it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

There was no ditching Harris after that, no matter what St. Barack wanted.

*By the time he was sworn in, Biden was only technically — maybe even virtually — a ‘very important Democrat. But that doesn't mean that President Autopen didn't have his moments, and I choose to believe that undercutting Obama on July 21, 2024, was one of them.

Let's just hope that Democrats don't make a habit of it, and they remain blinded by their worship of The Anointed One.

