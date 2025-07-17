BREAKING: Trump Diagnosed With 'Benign and Common' Condition

In recent days, the Left has been abuzz over a photo appearing to show swelling in President Trump's ankles and bruising on his hand. Fake wannabe doctors on social media diagnosed him with everything from congestive heart failure to kidney problems. It turns out that Trump has a common, benign condition.

The White House today acknowledged the president's current health issues and explained them — something the previous administration refused to do, even when it became glaringly obvious that Joe Biden was in failing health.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Trump's condition in today's press briefing based on a report from his medical team.

"On another note, I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president's hands and also swelling in the president's legs," she began. "So in the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today."

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," Leavitt read. "In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit."

The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70. Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Laboratory testing included a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, coagulation profile, D-dimer and B-type natriuretic peptide and cardiac biomarkers.

According to the Cleveland Clinic:

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) happens when your leg veins become damaged and can’t work as they should. Normally, valves in your leg veins keep blood flowing back up to your heart. But CVI damages those valves, causing blood to pool in your legs. This increases pressure in your leg veins and causes symptoms like swelling and ulcers.

CVI affects 1 in 20 adults and is most common in individuals over the age of 50. Treatment for the common condition includes lifestyle changes—such as elevating the legs, exercising, and losing weight—and compression therapy. If conservative treatments are not successful, doctors may recommend medication, sclerotherapy, or surgery.

An echocardiogram was also performed on Trump and found "normal cardiac structure and function."

"All results were within normal limits," Leavitt confirmed.

"Additionally," she said, "Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand," which is the result of frequent handshaking and preventive aspirin therapy.

"The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here," she added. "So the president wanted me to share that note with all of you."

FULL TRANSPARENCY: Karoline Leavitt addresses speculation about President Trump’s bruised hand and swollen ankles pic.twitter.com/sKTgb9PYqT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2025

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

